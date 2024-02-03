Former Old Dominion Safety, Joseph 'Joe Joe' Headen, Joins Texas A&M Football Staff

Joseph 'Joe Joe' Headen, a former safety from Old Dominion University, has been named a defensive back scouting assistant by Elko, head coach of Texas A&M football. Headen made the announcement on social media, expressing his enthusiasm for joining the Aggie football staff.
A Football Journey
Headen's journey in football began at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He later played four seasons of college football at Old Dominion University, redshirting his first year and missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The experience he gained as a safety on the field is invaluable and will contribute significantly to his new role.
Transition into Coaching
Following his college football career, Headen transitioned into coaching. He served three seasons at Virginia Tech as the assistant director of player engagement. His experience in coaching, combined with his on-field experience, makes him a valuable addition to the Texas A&M football staff.
Working with Elko and Aristide
In his new position, Headen will work under Elko and defensive backs coach Ishmael Aristide, focusing on cornerbacks. His appointment further strengthens the Aggie's defensive strategy and brings a fresh perspective to the team. With Headen's appointment, Texas A&M is set to benefit from his extensive knowledge and experience in both playing and coaching.