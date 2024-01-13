en English
Football

Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans’ Support as Key Influence

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Former NWSL Star Joins Arsenal, Citing Fans' Support as Key Influence

Emily Fox, the former star of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and player for the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT), is set to adorn the emblem of Arsenal in the Women’s Super League (WSL). This move, a significant reinforcement for the team’s defensive unit, fits perfectly into Arsenal’s current strategy. Amidst the intense competition for the prime spot in the league, Fox’s addition to the squad fills an immediate void in Arsenal’s lineup.

Arsenal’s Warm Embrace

Fox credited the unwavering support of Arsenal fans, popularly known as the Gunners, as a crucial influence on her decision to cross the Atlantic. Her firsthand experience at the Emirates Stadium during a match between Arsenal and Chelsea, which Arsenal won 4-1, left an indelible impression. The euphoria of the nearly full stadium, brimming with applause and celebration, deeply resonated with her.

Joining the Frontline

The former North Carolina Courage player is not only bringing her skills to Arsenal but also her excitement and eagerness to play under the banner of a club with such a passionate fanbase. The anticipation of experiencing the fervor of the Gunners and the joy they bring to the game was a significant factor in her decision to join Arsenal.

Beyond the Pitch

While the move to Arsenal signifies a new chapter in Fox’s career, it also reunites her with former college teammates and prepares her for the upcoming Women’s FA Cup fourth-round match. As she embarks on this journey with Arsenal, Fox’s story transcends the realm of sport, reflecting the power of community and the influence of fan culture in shaping the trajectory of an athlete’s career.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

