en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Former Norwich City Star Foresees Tough Championship Match Against Hull City

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Former Norwich City Star Foresees Tough Championship Match Against Hull City

In the heart of a football season teeming with unpredictability, former Norwich City player, Robert Snodgrass, gives his take on the forthcoming Championship match between Norwich City and Hull City. Snodgrass, who has the unique experience of playing for both clubs, discerns a challenging match for Norwich, given their recent bouts with injuries and inconsistent form.

Teams Under Pressure

David Wagner, the head coach of Norwich City, finds himself under mounting pressure as the team grapples with recent struggles on the field. Hull City, on the other hand, has raised eyebrows with the recent signing of Fabio Carvalho, a factor that Snodgrass believes could tilt the scales in Hull’s favor in the upcoming match.

Norwich’s Inconsistent Performance

Snodgrass reflected on Norwich’s oscillating journey in the league, often shuffling between divisions, underscoring the critical role of recruitment and rebuilding for the resilience of the club. The Scottish international also spotlighted Norwich’s recent signings, including Ashley Barnes and Shane Duffy, while acknowledging the negative impact of losing key players like Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson to injuries.

Snodgrass’s Past Decision

Delving into his personal past, Snodgrass revealed that his decision to leave Norwich for Hull City in 2014, following Norwich’s relegation from the Premier League, was motivated by his ambition to remain in the top flight of football, rather than financial incentives. He also shared that there were discussions about a long-term contract with Norwich, had they managed to retain their Premier League status, but he ultimately opted for Hull among his various options to fulfill his desire to continue playing at the highest level.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
49 mins ago
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
The African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023, a continental football championship, is on the horizon. Speculation and anticipation are mounting over team rosters and the players who will take the field. Fans eagerly await confirmation of their favorite players’ inclusion in their national squads. The full squad details for the teams participating in Afcon 2023
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
Arsenal's Struggle for a Quality Centre-Forward Highlighted in FA Cup Defeat
3 hours ago
Arsenal's Struggle for a Quality Centre-Forward Highlighted in FA Cup Defeat
Oscar Bobb: The 'Little Wizard' Casting Spells at Manchester City
3 hours ago
Oscar Bobb: The 'Little Wizard' Casting Spells at Manchester City
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
1 hour ago
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
Alan Hutton Urges Rangers to Tap into Local Talent: Eyes on Lawrence Shankland
2 hours ago
Alan Hutton Urges Rangers to Tap into Local Talent: Eyes on Lawrence Shankland
A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season
3 hours ago
A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
56 seconds
Antony Blinken in Talks on Gaza's Post-War Governance Amidst Global Political Tensions
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
2 mins
China's New Champions: Seven Female Tennis Players Break into Global Top 100
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
3 mins
Belgian Prime Minister's Visit to China: A Diplomatic Milestone
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
3 mins
Super Bowl 58: SB Nation's NFL Playoffs Team Ranking Unveiled
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
4 mins
UK Government Considers Emergency Legislation to Rectify Horizon IT Scandal
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
5 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Decimate San Jose Sharks in Commanding 7-1 Victory
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
7 mins
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
8 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
8 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
46 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app