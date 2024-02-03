Former NHL Goalie Blaine Lacher Passes Away at 53

In an unfortunate turn of events, former NHL goalie Blaine Lacher, known for his spectacular rookie season with the Boston Bruins and his enduring NCAA shutout streak record, passed away at the tender age of 53. The cause of his demise remains undisclosed.

Legacy of an NHL Star

Blaine Lacher, a native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, began his professional career with the Boston Bruins during the abbreviated 1994-95 NHL season. He saw an impressive 19-11 record with two ties in 35 games, marking an outstanding start with a remarkable .921 save percentage. His efforts were instrumental in leading the Bruins to the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that year, wherein they were eventually defeated by the New Jersey Devils.

A Career of Highs and Lows

However, Lacher's performance witnessed a decline in the following season, resulting in his demotion to the American Hockey League after starting with a 1-4-2 record. Despite this setback, he continued to play in the International Hockey League and the Sask West Hockey League before hanging up his skates from professional hockey.

An Unforgettable NCAA Record

Prior to his professional career, Lacher was part of the Lake Superior State team that clinched the 1994 Division I men's ice hockey national championship. His prowess between the pipes set an enduring NCAA record with a shutout streak lasting an astonishing 375:01.

Over the course of his NHL career, Lacher's statistics boast of 22 wins, 16 losses, and four ties, accompanied by a 2.80 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage over 47 games. His sudden demise has left the sporting world in shock, with condolences pouring in for his family, teammates, and friends.