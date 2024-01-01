Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges

Former NFL star and New York Jets pass rusher, Muhammad Wilkerson, has been arrested in Morris County, New Jersey on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and illegal possession of a firearm. This incident, which occurred on December 22, 2023, marks yet another addition to Wilkerson’s growing list of similar offenses.

Arrest Details

At 6:41 AM, police officers pulled Wilkerson over after detecting a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his vehicle. The former athlete admitted to having just left a New York City club. Upon administering field sobriety tests, officers found that Wilkerson was indeed under the influence of alcohol.

Discoveries and Charges

A subsequent search of his vehicle led to the discovery of an open bottle of Don Julio tequila and an FN 509 Tactical Handgun loaded with 11 hollow point bullets. Though Wilkerson stated the gun was purchased in Florida, he failed to provide any proper documentation for it. Consequently, he now faces charges of DUI and unlawful possession of a firearm.

History of Similar Offenses

This arrest isn’t Wilkerson’s first encounter with the law for similar offenses. He has previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in both 2020 and 2019. As his charges accumulate, the former star athlete is expected to attend court hearings on these charges next month.

Selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, Wilkerson has had an illustrious career. With 44.5 sacks over eight seasons and a Pro Bowl appearance, his on-field prowess is undeniable. However, off the field, his actions continue to cast a long shadow over his achievements, raising concerns about the influence of celebrity status on personal accountability.