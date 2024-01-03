en English
Spain

Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs

A wave of transformation has swept through the lives of former Newcastle United players who have found resurgence at other clubs after leaving St. James’ Park. With a change of scenery, these footballers have reshaped their careers, some even making indelible marks on their new teams.

Rejuvenated Careers Beyond Newcastle

Striker Joselu, whose stint at Newcastle was stained with challenges, has breathed new life into his career since his shift to Espanyol. His prowess at the nets earned him a move to Real Madrid, where he has netted eight goals in 23 appearances. His success story stands as a testament to the fact that a change in environment can indeed spark a resurgence.

Bobby Clark, once touted as the ‘new Gazza,’ made a move from the Tyneside to Liverpool in 2021. Although his chance to shine in the first-team action has been limited, Clark’s optimism about impressing the management remains undeterred. His journey might soon take a new turn as he may be loaned out for more experience.

Defensive Prowess and Midfield Mastery

Defender Florian Lejeune, who once showcased his skills at Manchester City and Newcastle, has continued to impress at Spanish club Rayo Vallecano. With 19 appearances under his belt in the 2023-24 season, Lejeune is a testament to the adaptability and resilience of the player.

Midfielder Jack Colback, a rock-solid presence during his time at Newcastle, has become a key figure in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League. Currently, he is lending his expertise to QPR’s efforts in the Championship, further proving that a player’s growth does not stop with a change in jersey.

Resurgence: A Common Thread

The journey of these players underlines a common thread – resurgence. It’s a tale of how a different environment, team ethos, and management can trigger a complete turnaround in a player’s form and fortunes. It reaffirms the potential for growth and success that lies within every athlete, which may come to the fore under the right circumstances.

Spain Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

