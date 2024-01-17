Former MLB Star Kenny Lofton to Enter Arizona Men's Basketball Ring of Honor

In a profound testament to his dual-sport legacy, former major league baseball All-Star, Kenny Lofton, is set to be inducted into the Arizona men's basketball Ring of Honor. Lofton's induction into this prestigious circle comes 17 years after his illustrious baseball career, underlining his wide-ranging sporting prowess.

Lofton's Remarkable Journey

Between 1986-89, Lofton etched his name in the annals of University of Arizona's (UA) basketball history, ending his tenure as the career leader in steals. Interestingly, even as Lofton was drafted for baseball during his college years, he chose to complete his basketball stint at UA before embarking on a 17-season journey in the majors.

Ring of Honor: Recognizing Excellence

The Ring of Honor is more than just a tribute; it's a recognition of those athletes who have excelled in their college careers or have made significant professional strides. Lofton's induction is another feather in UA's cap, showcasing their recognition of excellence across different sports.

Induction Class of the Season

Lofton is not alone in this honor, as he joins Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko in this season's induction class. Mathurin, who was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, and Koloko, the Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021-22 season, had their inductions timed to align with their current professional commitments.

The induction ceremony for Lofton is scheduled for UA's home regular-season finale against Oregon on March 2.