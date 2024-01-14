Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball

In a concerted effort to reverse the declining representation of African-Americans in Major League Baseball (MLB), former MLB players LaTroy Hawkins and Marquis Grissom have taken up the mantle of mentoring the next generation. Their efforts, coupled with the initiatives of the DREAM Series, aim to inspire and support young players, reshaping the racial narrative within the sport.

Changing the Game

LaTroy Hawkins, a 21-season veteran of MLB, has been a prominent figure in this transformative journey. Alarmed by the receding participation of African-Americans in MLB since the early 1990s, he has dedicated his retirement to altering this narrative. Hawkins serves as an instructor at the DREAM Series, a development experience event focused on fostering the talents of predominantly African-American high-school athletes.

A New Legacy

Marquis Grissom, another stalwart of the sport with a 17-year career, has also been instrumental in this transition. Grissom established his organization post-retirement, aimed at facilitating young African-American kids’ access to baseball. The outfielder’s initiative, coupled with the concerted actions of former players, is a testament to their commitment to carrying the baton forward.

DREAM Series: A Platform for Change

The DREAM Series, an initiative by the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, is a cornerstone of these efforts. The event, launched in 2017, focuses on the dynamics of pitching and catching, offering instruction, seminars, mentorship, scout evaluations, and video coverage. It serves as a cost-free platform for young athletes to showcase their skills to scouts and collegiate coaches. The event has already produced 12 first-round picks and five members of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 overall prospects list.

The initiative is a beacon of hope and change, held during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, symbolizing the dream of equality and representation in baseball. The event, hosted at Tempe Diablo Stadium, offers an immersive experience to nearly 80 top Black and Latino high school players from across the US. In addition to the training and exposure, the presence of All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia and other MLB personalities underscores the event’s significance and the broader aim to diversify the sport.