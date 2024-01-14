en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball

In a concerted effort to reverse the declining representation of African-Americans in Major League Baseball (MLB), former MLB players LaTroy Hawkins and Marquis Grissom have taken up the mantle of mentoring the next generation. Their efforts, coupled with the initiatives of the DREAM Series, aim to inspire and support young players, reshaping the racial narrative within the sport.

Changing the Game

LaTroy Hawkins, a 21-season veteran of MLB, has been a prominent figure in this transformative journey. Alarmed by the receding participation of African-Americans in MLB since the early 1990s, he has dedicated his retirement to altering this narrative. Hawkins serves as an instructor at the DREAM Series, a development experience event focused on fostering the talents of predominantly African-American high-school athletes.

A New Legacy

Marquis Grissom, another stalwart of the sport with a 17-year career, has also been instrumental in this transition. Grissom established his organization post-retirement, aimed at facilitating young African-American kids’ access to baseball. The outfielder’s initiative, coupled with the concerted actions of former players, is a testament to their commitment to carrying the baton forward.

DREAM Series: A Platform for Change

The DREAM Series, an initiative by the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, is a cornerstone of these efforts. The event, launched in 2017, focuses on the dynamics of pitching and catching, offering instruction, seminars, mentorship, scout evaluations, and video coverage. It serves as a cost-free platform for young athletes to showcase their skills to scouts and collegiate coaches. The event has already produced 12 first-round picks and five members of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 overall prospects list.

The initiative is a beacon of hope and change, held during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, symbolizing the dream of equality and representation in baseball. The event, hosted at Tempe Diablo Stadium, offers an immersive experience to nearly 80 top Black and Latino high school players from across the US. In addition to the training and exposure, the presence of All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia and other MLB personalities underscores the event’s significance and the broader aim to diversify the sport.

0
Africa Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
Inflation, an economic concept that holds significant sway over economies and societies, is a subject of constant scrutiny and discourse among governments, financial institutions, and policy experts. The causes, consequences, and transmission mechanisms of inflation are extensively debated and researched. Recently, the adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act 2023 in the US has propelled these
Inflation: The Enduring Economic Conundrum and its Far-reaching Impacts
Unleashing the Power of Storytelling: A Glimpse into Hammed Kayode Alabi's Basecamp
42 mins ago
Unleashing the Power of Storytelling: A Glimpse into Hammed Kayode Alabi's Basecamp
Refugee-Led Reforestation: A Green Revolution in Uganda's Nakivale Settlement
47 mins ago
Refugee-Led Reforestation: A Green Revolution in Uganda's Nakivale Settlement
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
8 mins ago
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?
8 mins ago
China's Potential Second Naval Base in Africa: Strategic Concern or Mere Speculation?
Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria's Economy
22 mins ago
Next Afrobeats Star: Ultima Studios Unveils Reality Show to Boost Nigeria's Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Massive Rally in London Demonstrates Solidarity with Gaza Amid Israeli Conflict
8 seconds
Massive Rally in London Demonstrates Solidarity with Gaza Amid Israeli Conflict
Gilgeous-Alexander's Stellar Performance Leads Thunder to Victory over Magic
23 seconds
Gilgeous-Alexander's Stellar Performance Leads Thunder to Victory over Magic
Cal Baptist Secures Victory Against Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
32 seconds
Cal Baptist Secures Victory Against Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
33 seconds
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
Omaha Triumphs Over North Dakota State in High-Scoring Basketball Game
36 seconds
Omaha Triumphs Over North Dakota State in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Baylor Outlasts Cincinnati in a Tightly Contested College Basketball Game
48 seconds
Baylor Outlasts Cincinnati in a Tightly Contested College Basketball Game
Eastern Kentucky Triumphs Over North Alabama in Competitive Basketball Match
50 seconds
Eastern Kentucky Triumphs Over North Alabama in Competitive Basketball Match
Kansas Medical Marijuana Legalization: Public Support vs. Political Opposition
56 seconds
Kansas Medical Marijuana Legalization: Public Support vs. Political Opposition
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
1 min
Milwaukee Bucks Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
51 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app