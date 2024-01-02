Former MLB Pitcher Roberto Osuna Opts for Japanese Baseball Career

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, Roberto Osuna, has opted for a career shift to Japan, signing a four-year contract with the SoftBank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB). The decision comes after seven seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) and extensive negotiations with the San Diego Padres.

From MLB to NPB

Osuna, whose seven-year stint at MLB witnessed him notching 155 saves with a 2.74 ERA and a 0.905 WHiP, has chosen to continue his successful career in Japan. This surprising move has been attributed to the attractive economic terms offered by the Hawks, amounting to approximately $27 million over four years.

Tax Implications and Career Decisions

Alongside the lucrative contract, Osuna cited the favorable tax implications as a key factor in his decision. The comparison between the tax structures of the United States and Japan tipped the scales in favor of the latter, presenting an opportunity for increased financial stability. The pitcher engaged in discussions with the Padres six times, yet found the Japanese offer to be more beneficial in the long run.

Success in Japan

In his career with the NPB, Osuna has already showcased his prowess. His performance figures stand at a 0.92 ERA and a 0.661 WHiP over 78.2 innings, accompanied by an impressive 36 saves. Despite the interest shown by the Padres in bringing him back to the United States, Osuna chose to remain in Japan, acknowledging the significant advantages of his current position.

While the door to MLB is not completely closed for him, Osuna is presently content with his decision. The possibility of a future return to the MLB and signing with a team like the Padres, however, still remains open.