en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Former MLB Pitcher Roberto Osuna Opts for Japanese Baseball Career

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Former MLB Pitcher Roberto Osuna Opts for Japanese Baseball Career

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, Roberto Osuna, has opted for a career shift to Japan, signing a four-year contract with the SoftBank Hawks of the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB). The decision comes after seven seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) and extensive negotiations with the San Diego Padres.

From MLB to NPB

Osuna, whose seven-year stint at MLB witnessed him notching 155 saves with a 2.74 ERA and a 0.905 WHiP, has chosen to continue his successful career in Japan. This surprising move has been attributed to the attractive economic terms offered by the Hawks, amounting to approximately $27 million over four years.

Tax Implications and Career Decisions

Alongside the lucrative contract, Osuna cited the favorable tax implications as a key factor in his decision. The comparison between the tax structures of the United States and Japan tipped the scales in favor of the latter, presenting an opportunity for increased financial stability. The pitcher engaged in discussions with the Padres six times, yet found the Japanese offer to be more beneficial in the long run.

Success in Japan

In his career with the NPB, Osuna has already showcased his prowess. His performance figures stand at a 0.92 ERA and a 0.661 WHiP over 78.2 innings, accompanied by an impressive 36 saves. Despite the interest shown by the Padres in bringing him back to the United States, Osuna chose to remain in Japan, acknowledging the significant advantages of his current position.

While the door to MLB is not completely closed for him, Osuna is presently content with his decision. The possibility of a future return to the MLB and signing with a team like the Padres, however, still remains open.

0
Japan Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sega Saturn's Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Gets Definitive Edition with New Patch

By Salman Khan

Inkay's Evolution Roadblock: A Bug in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

By Salman Khan

The 'Strange Dwarf Snail': A New Species Unveiled in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Gamon Sakurai Unveils New Manga 'The Pool': A Nod to 'Dead Space'?

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Rocked by Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami Wa ...
@Japan · 33 mins
Japan Rocked by Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami Wa ...
heart comment 0
San Diego Padres Sign Yuki Matsui in a Potential Game-Changing Deal

By Salman Khan

San Diego Padres Sign Yuki Matsui in a Potential Game-Changing Deal
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ends on a High Note: What’s Next?

By BNN Correspondents

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Ends on a High Note: What's Next?
Kazuchika Okada to Celebrate 20th Anniversary in Wrestling with Clash Against Bryan Danielson

By Salman Khan

Kazuchika Okada to Celebrate 20th Anniversary in Wrestling with Clash Against Bryan Danielson
Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Japan: A Nation Grapples with Aftermath
Latest Headlines
World News
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
2 mins
Arthur Women's Volleyball Group: A Community Hub for Sports and Socializing
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
3 mins
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
3 mins
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
3 mins
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
3 mins
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
3 mins
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
3 mins
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
19 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app