Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows

A week of remarkable performances by former Michigan Wolverines in the NBA unfolded, with several players notching 30-point games. Among them, Franz Wagner stood out with his consistent contribution to the Orlando Magic, scoring 24+ points in all four games, including a season-high of 32 points against the Knicks. Wagner’s performance also included nine rebounds and four steals, showcasing his all-round ability on the court.

Highlights and Lows

Tim Hardaway Jr. tied his season-high with 32 points against Minnesota, a high point in an otherwise mixed week that saw a less effective game against Cleveland. Duncan Robinson, too, had varied performances, with a commendable 16-point game against Philadelphia, but falling short in Golden State with only five points. Despite the dip, he bounced back with a strong showing in Utah. Jordan Poole of the Wizards displayed a solid performance with 30 points, though his performance waned as the week progressed.

A Notable Week for Michigan Alumni

Caris LeVert marked the week with a notable 29-point game in Dallas, but struggled to sustain the momentum against Milwaukee. Despite a reduced playing time with Orlando, Wagner continued to put up a fight. Isaiah Livers aided in ending Detroit’s losing streak with a modest contribution, while Moussa Diabate was called up to the active roster but was not in action. Caleb Houstan secured more court time but was held scoreless in several matches. Juwan Howard had a brief appearance and managed to score a three-pointer.

Debut and Celebrations

Adding to the highlights was Zeb Jackson’s impressive 34-point debut in his G League rehab assignment with the College Park Skyhawks. The week was not just about games; it was also about celebrations. Michigan’s Rose Bowl victory was cheered on by alumni, adding a festive note to the week’s proceedings. The week’s events showcased the highs and lows of sports, the ebb and flow of performances, and the indomitable spirit of the players, irrespective of the scores.