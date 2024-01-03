en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Former Michigan Wolverines Shine in NBA: A Week of Highs and Lows

A week of remarkable performances by former Michigan Wolverines in the NBA unfolded, with several players notching 30-point games. Among them, Franz Wagner stood out with his consistent contribution to the Orlando Magic, scoring 24+ points in all four games, including a season-high of 32 points against the Knicks. Wagner’s performance also included nine rebounds and four steals, showcasing his all-round ability on the court.

Highlights and Lows

Tim Hardaway Jr. tied his season-high with 32 points against Minnesota, a high point in an otherwise mixed week that saw a less effective game against Cleveland. Duncan Robinson, too, had varied performances, with a commendable 16-point game against Philadelphia, but falling short in Golden State with only five points. Despite the dip, he bounced back with a strong showing in Utah. Jordan Poole of the Wizards displayed a solid performance with 30 points, though his performance waned as the week progressed.

A Notable Week for Michigan Alumni

Caris LeVert marked the week with a notable 29-point game in Dallas, but struggled to sustain the momentum against Milwaukee. Despite a reduced playing time with Orlando, Wagner continued to put up a fight. Isaiah Livers aided in ending Detroit’s losing streak with a modest contribution, while Moussa Diabate was called up to the active roster but was not in action. Caleb Houstan secured more court time but was held scoreless in several matches. Juwan Howard had a brief appearance and managed to score a three-pointer.

Debut and Celebrations

Adding to the highlights was Zeb Jackson’s impressive 34-point debut in his G League rehab assignment with the College Park Skyhawks. The week was not just about games; it was also about celebrations. Michigan’s Rose Bowl victory was cheered on by alumni, adding a festive note to the week’s proceedings. The week’s events showcased the highs and lows of sports, the ebb and flow of performances, and the indomitable spirit of the players, irrespective of the scores.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
35 mins ago
Skechers Breaks into Basketball Shoe Market with New in-house Models
Long known for its comfortable walking shoes and casual sneakers, Skechers is now carving out a niche in the basketball shoe market. The company, previously collaborating with Brandblack and Big Baller Brand, has now launched in-house basketball shoe models under its sub-label. The move signifies Skechers’ ambition to compete toe-to-toe with industry giants in this
Skechers Breaks into Basketball Shoe Market with New in-house Models
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
3 hours ago
Jalen Brunson's Emergence as '1A' Sparks Debate on Knicks' Future
Brittany Renner's Intoxicated Appearance: A Viral Lap Dance and Mixed Reactions
3 hours ago
Brittany Renner's Intoxicated Appearance: A Viral Lap Dance and Mixed Reactions
Privacy Lawsuit Against NBA Challenges the Definition of 'Subscriber' in the Digital Age
52 mins ago
Privacy Lawsuit Against NBA Challenges the Definition of 'Subscriber' in the Digital Age
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
2 hours ago
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
3 hours ago
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
Latest Headlines
World News
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
15 seconds
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
26 seconds
Halted SnMP Trial for Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia: Outcomes, Methodology, and Related Discoveries
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
48 seconds
MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
1 min
Professional Women's Hockey League: Inspiring a New Generation of Female Athletes
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
1 min
Real Madrid's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory over Mallorca
Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention
2 mins
Preterm Infant’s Battle with Jaundice: A Case of Successful Intervention
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue
2 mins
Southend United to Relocate Training Ground to Fossetts Venue
Gene Sequencing: Decoding the Future of Healthcare
2 mins
Gene Sequencing: Decoding the Future of Healthcare
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
2 mins
Zimbabwe's Second Republic Intervenes to Improve Urban Living Conditions
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
52 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app