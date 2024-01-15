Former Michigan Wide Receiver Darrius Clemons Transfers to Oregon State

Darrius Clemons, a former wide receiver for Michigan and a highly regarded recruit from the 2022 class, has announced his transfer to Oregon State. This news arrived just five days after Clemons entered the NCAA transfer portal, reflecting a swift and decisive move on his part. The announcement came via a social media post in which Clemons expressed his indifference to public support, stating, "Support me. Or not, I don't give a DAM!"

Advertisment

Clemons' Homecoming

The move to Oregon State is not entirely surprising. Clemons is a native of Portland, Oregon, and the Beavers had previously expressed interest in the wideout during his high school recruitment. His return to his home state will likely be a welcome one, both for him and for Oregon State fans.

Impact at Michigan and Future Prospects

Advertisment

Although Clemons' impact at Michigan was limited - with four catches for 40 yards across 22 games - his potential remains significant. The Wolverines are now facing a challenging situation regarding their receiving depth. Following their national title victory, several key players, including top receivers Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, have declared for the NFL draft. Clemons' departure only exacerbates this issue.

Recruitment Profile and Eligibility

Despite his limited on-field contributions at Michigan, Clemons' transfer is noteworthy. He had an impressive recruitment profile, securing 36 reported offers from prestigious programs like Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, USC, and Notre Dame. As he embarks on his journey with Oregon State, he retains two years of eligibility, offering plenty of opportunities to make his mark in the coming seasons.

In the grand scheme of NCAA football transfers, Clemons' move might not seem earth-shattering. However, considering his high recruitment profile and the potential he showed during his high school career, this transfer could prove to be a significant gain for Oregon State and a notable loss for Michigan.