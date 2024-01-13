en English
Sports

Former Marshall Defensive End, Elijah Alston, Transfers to Miami

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Former Marshall defensive end, Elijah Alston, has announced his transfer to the University of Miami, following a brief commitment of 22 hours to Texas A&M. His commitment to the Aggies was short-lived as he reopened his recruitment and chose Miami as his new home. Alston, who stands at a sturdy 6-foot-2 and weighs 256 pounds, has been a part of the Marshall Thundering Herd since 2019. His significant playtime began in 2021, and over the past three seasons, he has achieved impressive stats, including 102 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 9 sacks.

A Promising Addition to the Hurricanes

Alston’s performance on the field has been recognized by Pro Football Focus, which has given him a high rating of 91.0 overall and 90.5 for pass-rushing. His exceptional performance is backed by statistics that include 235 pass rush snaps which resulted in 36 quarterback pressures and 5 sacks. Despite redshirting in 2019 and playing only four games in the shortened 2020 season due to COVID, Alston still holds one year of collegiate eligibility. This remaining eligibility will be utilized with the Hurricanes, where he is expected to bring his expertise and dedication to the game.

Brief Stint with Texas A&M

Alston’s decision to join Miami comes after an overnight commitment to the Aggies, which he made over an offer from Georgia. However, he promptly reopened his recruitment, leading to his final choice of the University of Miami. This unexpected decision came as the Aggies were preparing to welcome him as part of their incoming transfer class. Despite the brief confusion, Alston is now set to bring his talents to the Hurricanes, leaving the Texas A&M commitment behind.

Looking Forward

As the Hurricanes prepare to welcome Alston, they are also adding other promising talents to their 2024 roster, including Arizona safety Isaiah Taylor and Jason Taylor’s son, safety Isaiah Taylor. Alston’s transfer is a significant addition to the Hurricanes’ defensive front, joining other recent transfers like former NC State defensive tackle CJ Clark and Middle Tennessee State’s Marley Cook. Alston’s experience and talent are expected to be a major asset for the Miami Hurricanes in the upcoming season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

