Former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo Joins AEW After Leaving TNA

In a noteworthy shift in the wrestling landscape, Deonna Purrazzo, a celebrated former Knockouts Champion, recently departed TNA Wrestling to join AEW. The distinguished wrestler divulged her motives behind this significant move on the 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast. Purrazzo felt she had achieved everything possible within TNA, having conquered all contenders in the locker room and seen no fresh challenges on the horizon.

Contract Termination and AEW Signing

With her contract approaching its expiration, Purrazzo felt the moment was ripe for a change. She connected with AEW's Tony Khan through her fellow wrestler, Britt Baker, which culminated in her signing with AEW. This shift underscores Purrazzo's ambition and readiness to chart new territories in her professional wrestling career.

A Dream Debut

Purrazzo aimed to kickstart her AEW journey at the inaugural Dynamite event of the new year, held in New Jersey, her home state. She described this as a dream scenario, underscoring her connection to her roots and her eagerness to make an impact in her new endeavor. Purrazzo's debut at AEW Dynamite marks a pivotal milestone in her career and sets the stage for her future clashes in the AEW ring.

Gail Kim Praises Trinity

Meanwhile, Gail Kim, a TNA Hall of Famer, lauded another wrestler, Trinity, for her remarkable work and steadfast character since her NXT days. Kim highlighted the progression in Trinity's career, her interaction with fans, and her in-ring performance, particularly noting a recent match and her display of newfound confidence. Trinity, who recently lost the Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace at TNA Hard To Kill 2024, continues to impress with her unwavering dedication to her craft.