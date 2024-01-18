Former Kenya International Player Evelyn Kalemera Appointed as Harlequins Women's Head Coach

Harlequins Women have welcomed a new head coach to their ranks, Evelyn Kalemera, a former Kenya International rugby player. Kalemera, who hung up her boots last year, is transitioning to a management role after a fruitful playing career spanning nearly ten years. There is an air of anticipation that Kalemera's broad experience, including her stint with the women's Kenya Lionesses 15s side, will play a significant role in shaping the team's future and motivating the players.

Advertisment

A Late Blooming Career

What sets Kalemera apart is not only her unmatched skills in scrimmaging, lineouts, tackling, and being a formidable ball carrier, but also her late entry into professional rugby. Despite starting her professional journey at the age of 31, she managed to carve out a successful career for herself. Her sporting achievements include participation in World Cup Repechage qualifiers, the Elgon Cup, World Cup qualifiers in 2019, Rugby Africa women's cup qualifiers in 2023, and World Rugby WXV 111 in Dubai.

Accolades and Achievements

Advertisment

Kalemera's trophy cabinet is studded with some impressive silverware, including winning the Elgon Cup twice, in 2019 and 2023. Furthermore, she secured the Kenya Cup twice for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons. Her accomplishments are a testament to her skill, determination, and the unique perspective she brings to the game.

Coaching Credentials and Community Engagement

Although her playing career is noteworthy, Kalemera's credentials extend beyond the field. She holds a World Rugby 15s certification and is trained in First Aid and Concussion management, making her a well-rounded coach. In addition to her professional commitments, she is known for her active involvement in community rugby, where she volunteers as an age-grade coach, further cementing her dedication to the sport.

It is clear that Evelyn Kalemera's appointment as the new head coach for Harlequins Women is more than just a hiring decision. It is a strategic move that leverages her vast experience, skills, and passion for rugby to inspire a new generation of players and drive the team to new heights.