Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care

In a decisive victory for inmate rights, Harold Lang Jr., a former prisoner at Monroe Correctional Complex’s Twin Rivers Unit, has been awarded a staggering $250,000 settlement for a knee injury sustained while playing basketball in prison. Lang, 34 years old at the time of the incident, suffered an ACL tear and a severe meniscus tear—known as a ‘bucket handle’ tear—during his participation in a prison basketball tournament.

Allegations of Negligence

Lang’s successful lawsuit against the state of Washington alleged that negligent medical care within the prison system exacerbated his injury. Despite the initial diagnosis of an ACL tear by the prison doctor, Lang received only an X-ray and was denied an MRI until almost a year later. This significant delay in providing appropriate diagnostic procedures confirmed not only the ACL tear but also the serious meniscus tear.

The Consequences of Delayed Treatment

The delay in diagnosing Lang’s injuries led to delayed treatment, with Lang finally undergoing surgery that resulted in the removal of about 70 percent of his damaged meniscus. Lang’s attorney, Darryl Parker, has been vocal in his criticism of the state’s policy of not performing surgery for certain ligament injuries. This policy, Parker argues, directly contributed to the delay in treating Lang’s ‘bucket handle’ tear and the subsequent extensive damage to his meniscus.

Settlement and Implications

The state of Washington’s decision to settle with Lang, despite not formally admitting liability, is a clear indication of acknowledgment of fault, according to Parker. In addition to the $250,000 settlement from the state, Lang also reached a private settlement with nurse Marquetta Washington later in 2023. The specifics of this private settlement have not been disclosed, and Washington’s lawyer has declined to comment on the matter. A spokesperson for the prison also declined to comment on the outcome of the case.

While the settlement marks a significant victory for Lang, the event underscores the ongoing struggle for adequate healthcare within prison systems. Lang, who was serving time for a first-degree robbery conviction, continues to grapple with the repercussions of the injury, a stark reminder of the long-term consequences of medical negligence.