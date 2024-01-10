en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Former Inmate Wins $250,000 Settlement Over Negligent Medical Care

In a decisive victory for inmate rights, Harold Lang Jr., a former prisoner at Monroe Correctional Complex’s Twin Rivers Unit, has been awarded a staggering $250,000 settlement for a knee injury sustained while playing basketball in prison. Lang, 34 years old at the time of the incident, suffered an ACL tear and a severe meniscus tear—known as a ‘bucket handle’ tear—during his participation in a prison basketball tournament.

Allegations of Negligence

Lang’s successful lawsuit against the state of Washington alleged that negligent medical care within the prison system exacerbated his injury. Despite the initial diagnosis of an ACL tear by the prison doctor, Lang received only an X-ray and was denied an MRI until almost a year later. This significant delay in providing appropriate diagnostic procedures confirmed not only the ACL tear but also the serious meniscus tear.

The Consequences of Delayed Treatment

The delay in diagnosing Lang’s injuries led to delayed treatment, with Lang finally undergoing surgery that resulted in the removal of about 70 percent of his damaged meniscus. Lang’s attorney, Darryl Parker, has been vocal in his criticism of the state’s policy of not performing surgery for certain ligament injuries. This policy, Parker argues, directly contributed to the delay in treating Lang’s ‘bucket handle’ tear and the subsequent extensive damage to his meniscus.

Settlement and Implications

The state of Washington’s decision to settle with Lang, despite not formally admitting liability, is a clear indication of acknowledgment of fault, according to Parker. In addition to the $250,000 settlement from the state, Lang also reached a private settlement with nurse Marquetta Washington later in 2023. The specifics of this private settlement have not been disclosed, and Washington’s lawyer has declined to comment on the matter. A spokesperson for the prison also declined to comment on the outcome of the case.

While the settlement marks a significant victory for Lang, the event underscores the ongoing struggle for adequate healthcare within prison systems. Lang, who was serving time for a first-degree robbery conviction, continues to grapple with the repercussions of the injury, a stark reminder of the long-term consequences of medical negligence.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 seconds ago
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
In an era where humanity is stretching the boundaries of knowledge and exploration, NASA’s recent discovery has stirred significant interest. The space agency has identified an asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 XT14, the size of an airplane, hurtling towards Earth at an astounding speed of 22,943 kilometers per hour. The celestial body is expected to
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
3 mins ago
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack
4 mins ago
Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake
2 mins ago
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
2 mins ago
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
3 mins ago
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
Latest Headlines
World News
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
22 seconds
Asteroid the Size of an Airplane Makes Close Approach to Earth: NASA
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
2 mins
Pope Francis Warns Against Gluttony as a Threat to the Planet
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake
2 mins
Colorado Rapids Secure German Midfielder Jasper Loffelsend from Real Salt Lake
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
2 mins
NFL Coaching Carousel: Pete Carroll's Departure and the Future of the Seahawks
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
3 mins
NFL Players Association Announces All-Pro Team: A Testament to Talent and Recognition
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
3 mins
Kentucky Derby to Feature Record $5 Million Purse in its 150th Edition
Trump's 'Ludacris' Gaffe Ignites Social Media Mockery
3 mins
Trump's 'Ludacris' Gaffe Ignites Social Media Mockery
Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient
4 mins
Fatal Overlook: Inquest Reveals Hospital's Discrepancies in Care of Elderly Patient
Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack
4 mins
Toni Storm Joins AEW: Fight Forever in Season 2 DLC Pack
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
20 mins
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
52 mins
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
1 hour
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
5 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
9 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
9 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app