Education

Former FUTA Alumni President Renovates University’s Sports Facilities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Former FUTA Alumni President Renovates University’s Sports Facilities

Dr. Olaitan Adesomoju, a former president of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Alumni Association Worldwide and ex-member of the University Governing Council, has lent his support towards youth development and mental wellness by renovating the university’s basketball and volleyball courts. This significant contribution, unveiled on January 9, 2024, includes the provision of reinforced concrete floors, International Standard basketball fiberglass backboards, spectator stands, and comprehensive protective wire mesh.

Alma Mater and the Act of Giving Back

During the handover ceremony, Adesomoju emphasized the importance of giving back to one’s alma mater as a critical means of bolstering educational growth in Nigeria. He expressed his passion for contributing to the university that, in his own words, “shaped his life and leadership skills.” Adesomoju, acknowledging the previous donations from alumni, urged others to contribute to making FUTA an institution that continues to inspire excellence.

The Role of Sports in Youth Development

At the event, the APC Ondo State Chairman, Hon. Ade Adetimehin, accentuated the role of sports in curtailing youth involvement in crime. He unequivocally supported the Vice Chancellor’s vision for the university, underscoring how sports can function as a tool for character development and instilling discipline.

Emphasis on Holistic Student Development

FUTA’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, hailed the renovation effort as a selfless act that will significantly aid in the holistic development of students. She further encouraged more investment in tertiary educational institutions, stressing that such actions are pivotal to fostering a productive and innovative nation.

Education Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

