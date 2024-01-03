en English
Health

Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Former Fulham Star Kay Voser Reveals Personal Struggles with Addiction and Mental Health

A Tale of Triumph Over Turmoil: Kay Voser’s Struggles Unveiled

In an unexpected revelation, former Fulham footballer, Kay Voser, has candidly spoken about his personal battles with cocaine addiction and a diagnosis of schizophrenia. Voser, who became a part of Fulham in 2014, had a brief stint with the club, making only ten league appearances before his eventual release 18 months later.

From the Pinnacle of Success to the Abyss of Addiction

The Swiss defender’s professional journey was marked by noteworthy achievements including three league titles with FC Basel and youth-level caps for Switzerland. His career also spanned stints with Sion, FC Zurich, and Charlotte Independence. Yet, beneath the veneer of success, Voser was locked in a personal battle with mental health issues and substance addiction.

Voser’s upbringing, marred by the struggles of having an alcoholic father and a mother suffering from manic depression, had significant impacts on his mental health. His time in London, which he describes as a ‘horror trip’, marked a significant turning point. He went on a holiday to Ibiza, where he lost touch with reality, betrayed his girlfriend, and spiralled into a deep depression.

The Downward Spiral and the Road to Redemption

His personal turmoil began to affect his professional performance. He started using cocaine, traces of which were eventually detected. Although the quantities were too small to conclusively prove usage, he was embroiled in a costly legal tussle, exhausting nearly 100,000 in the process.

Voser also confessed to deceiving Fulham about an injury, allowing him to spend time with his ailing mother who visited him in London. His mother’s subsequent death due to cancer deeply affected him, pushing him further into his personal abyss. Voser’s candid revelations underscore the often overlooked mental health challenges athletes face, showcasing the need for understanding, support, and intervention.

0
Health Sports Switzerland
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

