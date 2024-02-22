Former Flyers Smith and Cunningham Eye Redemption in $1 Million TBT Tournament at UD Arena

Imagine the palpable tension and high stakes of a winner-takes-all basketball tournament, where the prize is a cool $1 million. Now, picture this scene unfolding in the heart of Dayton, Ohio, at the iconic UD Arena. This is not just another game. This is a story of redemption, ambition, and the relentless spirit of two former University of Dayton Flyers, Scoochie Smith and Josh Cunningham, as they prepare to lead the Red Scare team into the fray of the TBT (The Basketball Tournament) Dayton Regional this July.

A Tale of Redemption

Last year, the Red Scare, a team composed primarily of University of Dayton alumni, experienced a heart-wrenching loss to India Rising, with a final score of 77-67, in the first round of the Dayton Regional. The sting of that defeat still lingers, but it has only fueled the team's determination. Under the guidance of coach Joey Gruden, Smith and Cunningham are not just looking to compete; they are on a mission to rewrite the narrative of their team's legacy at UD Arena. "This year, it's all about redemption," Gruden emphasized, highlighting the team's commitment to not let previous setbacks define their journey.

Rallying the Alumni

With a record of 9-5 in TBT play, the Red Scare's journey has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. Their best run came in 2020 when they reached the semifinals. This mixed bag of outcomes underlines the unpredictable nature of the tournament, but it also showcases the team's potential. This year, Gruden is focused on harnessing that potential by recruiting more alumni to strengthen the roster. The goal? To not only compete but to emerge victorious in the Dayton Regional, setting the stage for a strong showing in the tournament's later rounds. The commitment of Smith and Cunningham, both of whom have left indelible marks on the Flyers' basketball program, speaks volumes about the team's resolve and ambition.

The Stage is Set

The Dayton Regional, slated for July 19-24, promises to be a spectacle of high-octane basketball, with the Red Scare among eight teams vying for glory. This marks the fourth consecutive year the UD Arena will host TBT games, a testament to the strong partnership between the tournament organizers and the University of Dayton. Jon Mugar, TBT founder and CEO, expressed excitement about the growing crowds in Dayton and the palpable anticipation surrounding the Red Scare's return. "The energy at UD Arena is unmatched, and we can't wait to see what the Red Scare brings to the court this year," Mugar said. Fans, meanwhile, are eagerly awaiting ticket information, with a waitlist already in place for those hoping to witness this captivating blend of alumni pride and competitive basketball.

As the tournament approaches, the Red Scare's quest for redemption is more than just a storyline; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of the game and the community that surrounds it. With Smith and Cunningham leading the charge, the team is not just playing for the $1 million prize but for the chance to reclaim their pride and leave a lasting legacy. The road to redemption begins at UD Arena this July, and all eyes will be on the Red Scare as they strive to turn their dreams of victory into reality.