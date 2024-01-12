en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Sven-Goran Eriksson, the former England football manager, has been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Eriksson, who led England’s national football team with distinction, shared his shock and disbelief on receiving the diagnosis in a candid interview. He had considered himself in full health before doctors discovered his illness.

Life Goes On: Eriksson’s Resolve

In an interview scheduled to be broadcast on Sky News, Eriksson spoke about his condition and his experience dealing with the unexpected turn of events. While he admitted to being devastated by the news, he emphasized the importance of accepting it and living with it as best as possible. The former England manager, known for his calm demeanor, displayed remarkable resilience as he said, ‘life goes on,’ despite being given a year to live.

Family Support and Future Plans

Eriksson mentioned that his family has accepted the outcome, and his children visit him as often as they can. He expressed hope to watch England take on Brazil in a few months and regretted not fulfilling his wish to manage Liverpool. Despite the prognosis, Eriksson plans to continue fighting against the illness with the support of his family, displaying the same fighting spirit that he instilled in his teams during his managerial career.

Reflecting on a Distinguished Career

Throughout the interview, Eriksson also reflected on his time as England boss and interactions with Sir Alex Ferguson during his tenure. He discussed his iconic moments as England manager, amplifying the poignancy of his situation. His revelations serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the challenges faced by those diagnosed with serious health conditions. His courage and determination to continue living life to the fullest, despite his diagnosis, are commendable.

0
Health Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Vinicio Riva: A Life Touched by Compassion Vinicio Riva, the 58-year-old man from Italy who lived with neurofibromatosis type 1, a rare genetic disorder that causes skin lesions and other complications, passed away on January 10, 2024. His life, marked by the physical and emotional challenges posed by his condition, became a beacon of hope
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
8 mins ago
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
9 mins ago
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
4 mins ago
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
7 mins ago
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
7 mins ago
Dismissal of Early Perimenopause Symptoms: An Overlooked Struggle in Women's Health
Latest Headlines
World News
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
2 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
2 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
3 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
4 mins
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
4 mins
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
5 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
5 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
6 mins
Kenyan Lawyers Protest Against Presidential Threats, Warn of Potential Impeachment
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
7 mins
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
22 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app