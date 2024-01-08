Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks

Former Duke Blue Devils basketball player, Marques Bolden, was released from his two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Bolden, a 6-foot-10 center, made only two appearances for the Bucks this season, playing a mere three minutes and grabbing two rebounds without scoring any points.

Marques Bolden’s NBA Journey

Since going undrafted in 2019, after leaving Duke early, Bolden’s NBA career has been limited to seven games. During his junior year at Duke, he started in a majority of the games for a team that boasted four five-star freshmen, including Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones.

A G League Prospect

Despite his short tenure with the Bucks, Bolden has been active with their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Here, he has averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks over 16 games this season. His future now potentially lies with the Herd or seeking opportunities with other teams.

The Bucks’ Strategy

The decision to waive Bolden came on the last day teams could waive players on partially guaranteed contracts before they became fully guaranteed. The Bucks, currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-11 record, now have two open roster spots. As the team gears up for a potential shot at the 2024 NBA Championship, it remains to be seen how they will utilize these slots in their quest for glory.