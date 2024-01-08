en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks

Former Duke Blue Devils basketball player, Marques Bolden, was released from his two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Bolden, a 6-foot-10 center, made only two appearances for the Bucks this season, playing a mere three minutes and grabbing two rebounds without scoring any points.

Marques Bolden’s NBA Journey

Since going undrafted in 2019, after leaving Duke early, Bolden’s NBA career has been limited to seven games. During his junior year at Duke, he started in a majority of the games for a team that boasted four five-star freshmen, including Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones.

A G League Prospect

Despite his short tenure with the Bucks, Bolden has been active with their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Here, he has averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks over 16 games this season. His future now potentially lies with the Herd or seeking opportunities with other teams.

The Bucks’ Strategy

The decision to waive Bolden came on the last day teams could waive players on partially guaranteed contracts before they became fully guaranteed. The Bucks, currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-11 record, now have two open roster spots. As the team gears up for a potential shot at the 2024 NBA Championship, it remains to be seen how they will utilize these slots in their quest for glory.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 seconds ago
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
The Milwaukee Bucks, a renowned name in NBA, has waived former Duke basketball player, Marques Bolden. The 25-year-old center, despite securing a two-way contract with the Bucks, played only two games in the current season, clocking a mere three minutes on the court. Although he managed to clutch two rebounds, Bolden did not score any
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins ago
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
6 mins ago
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
46 seconds ago
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
56 seconds ago
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
1 min ago
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
Latest Headlines
World News
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
22 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
46 seconds
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
53 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
54 seconds
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
56 seconds
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
1 min
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
1 min
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
3 mins
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app