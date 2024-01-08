en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance

Marques Bolden, the former Duke Blue Devils player, was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks on the NBA contract guarantee deadline. The 25-year-old center, who has made only seven appearances in the NBA since going undrafted in 2019, played a nominal role in the Bucks’ season. In his two games with the Bucks this season, Bolden gathered two rebounds in a total of three minutes on the court, failing to add to his career points tally.

Noteworthy Performance in G League

Despite this setback with the Bucks, Bolden’s performance with the G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, has been significant. Over 16 games this season with the Herd, Bolden has averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks within 24.6 minutes per game. This impressive performance implies a potential for Bolden in the G League or with other NBA teams.

Bolden’s NBA Journey

Bolden’s journey in the NBA has been anything but smooth. After being undrafted in 2019, he had brief stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz, primarily on ten-day and two-way deals. His tenure with the Bucks was also short-lived. Signed on a two-way contract in October, Bolden only managed to appear in two games for the Bucks.

Future Prospects

Bolden’s waiver opens up two-way roster spots for the Bucks, providing them with an opportunity to sign new players. Meanwhile, Bolden may continue his journey with the Wisconsin Herd or seek opportunities with other teams. His time at Duke was highlighted by his role on a team featuring four five-star freshmen, including Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones. Despite the recent setback, Bolden’s noteworthy performance in the G League suggests a promising future.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
30 seconds ago
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
In a pivotal moment for former Duke Blue Devils basketball player Marques Bolden, the Milwaukee Bucks announced his release on the final day for waiving players on partially guaranteed contracts. The 25-year-old center, who has been absent from the NBA since the 2020-21 season, only made two appearances this season for the Bucks, clocking a
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
9 mins ago
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
9 mins ago
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
2 mins ago
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
5 mins ago
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
8 mins ago
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
12 seconds
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
18 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
19 seconds
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
25 seconds
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
31 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
2 mins
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
3 mins
Nigeria's Socio-Economic Crisis: History Repeating and Calls for Change
Presidential Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto Defends Military Strategy Amidst Criticism
4 mins
Presidential Frontrunner Prabowo Subianto Defends Military Strategy Amidst Criticism
Benjamin Kalu Stresses Need for Non-Kinetic Approach to Peace in Nigeria's South East
4 mins
Benjamin Kalu Stresses Need for Non-Kinetic Approach to Peace in Nigeria's South East
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app