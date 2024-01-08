Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance

Marques Bolden, the former Duke Blue Devils player, was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks on the NBA contract guarantee deadline. The 25-year-old center, who has made only seven appearances in the NBA since going undrafted in 2019, played a nominal role in the Bucks’ season. In his two games with the Bucks this season, Bolden gathered two rebounds in a total of three minutes on the court, failing to add to his career points tally.

Noteworthy Performance in G League

Despite this setback with the Bucks, Bolden’s performance with the G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, has been significant. Over 16 games this season with the Herd, Bolden has averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks within 24.6 minutes per game. This impressive performance implies a potential for Bolden in the G League or with other NBA teams.

Bolden’s NBA Journey

Bolden’s journey in the NBA has been anything but smooth. After being undrafted in 2019, he had brief stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz, primarily on ten-day and two-way deals. His tenure with the Bucks was also short-lived. Signed on a two-way contract in October, Bolden only managed to appear in two games for the Bucks.

Future Prospects

Bolden’s waiver opens up two-way roster spots for the Bucks, providing them with an opportunity to sign new players. Meanwhile, Bolden may continue his journey with the Wisconsin Herd or seek opportunities with other teams. His time at Duke was highlighted by his role on a team featuring four five-star freshmen, including Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Tre Jones. Despite the recent setback, Bolden’s noteworthy performance in the G League suggests a promising future.