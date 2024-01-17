Former Duke Nickel Back Brandon Johnson Commits to Oregon

Former Duke nickel back, Brandon Johnson, has announced his commitment to the Oregon football team for the upcoming season. The announcement, made public on Wednesday, has sparked anticipation for the future of the Oregon team. Johnson, who boasts an impressive record from his time at Duke, will be bringing his talent to Oregon's fields for his final year of eligibility.

Record-Breaking Stats at Duke

During his last season at Duke, Johnson achieved significant statistics that have set him apart in the collegiate football world. Out of a total of 12 games, he managed to secure 56 tackles, 8.5 of which resulted in a loss for the opposing team. On top of this, he landed two sacks and four pass breakups, further highlighting his skill on the field.

Previous Seasons and Rankings

In 2022, Johnson started all 13 games and made a noteworthy 56 tackles, 7.5 of which were for loss. He also achieved 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. Even as a true freshman in 2021, Johnson managed to make his mark with 17 tackles and a fumble recovery. His stellar performance throughout his tenure at Duke saw him ranked as a three-star prospect in the class of 2021. In the 247Sports Composite, he was ranked No. 1,394 overall and No. 121 among cornerbacks.

Connection to Oregon

Johnson's shift to the Oregon team is not without a touch of familiarity. Oregon safeties coach, Chris Hampton, who recruited Johnson to Duke when he was serving as the cornerbacks coach in 2020, strengthens Johnson's connection to Oregon. His commitment to Oregon marks him as the tenth transfer to commit to the team this offseason. With Johnson's addition, Oregon now projects to have a pool of 92 scholarship players for the 2024 season.