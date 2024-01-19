Former College Coach Matthew Heath Faces Child Neglect Charges

Matthew Browning Heath, former head baseball coach at the College of Charleston, stands accused of severe child neglect in Oconee County. The charges, filed following a complaint from the Department of Social Services, allege a series of abuses carried out between November 28, 2023, and January 1, 2024. The indictments include pushing a child down the stairs, withholding food, forcing the child to endure cold showers in harsh weather, and violently throwing them to the floor. Furthermore, it is claimed that Heath denied the child basic comforts, such as the use of a pillow or blankets in bed.

A History of Allegations

Heath's professional history is tarnished with similar allegations. Prior to his current charges, Heath served as a pitching coach and later head coach at the College of Charleston. His tenure ended abruptly in 2017 when he was terminated following an investigation into player abuse allegations. Players lodged complaints about Heath's aggressive behavior, citing both verbal and physical abuse and labelling the environment he created as 'toxic'. This termination was deemed 'just cause', freeing the college from any contractual payout obligations.

Lawsuit and Settlement

Despite being dismissed under these circumstances, Heath disputed his termination. He filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the College of Charleston, a case that was settled in 2019 for $350,000. Following the settlement, Heath briefly joined the baseball program at the University of Tennessee at Martin before departing in the same year.

Subsequent Employment and Current Status

Heath's career continued when he was hired as an assistant coach at Clemson University. However, in light of the recent allegations and his subsequent charge, Heath is no longer employed by the university. The case against Matthew Heath presents a serious exploration into his professional conduct as a coach and personal behavior related to child neglect.