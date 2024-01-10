Former Climbing Champion Kai Lightner Leads Charge Against Eating Disorders in Sport

Former youth climbing world champion, Kai Lightner, has emerged as a leading voice against eating disorders and Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S) within the global climbing community. At the tender age of 14, Lightner underwent a severe health crisis, including liver failure and spine fractures, attributed to dietary restrictions aimed at maintaining a low weight for competitive climbing. Now, a decade later, he is leveraging his experience and influence to bring about change in the sport.

Elites Call for Stricter Regulations

Joined by other elite climbers, Lightner is urging the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) to enforce stricter regulations to prevent unhealthy athletes from competing. This call to action is particularly relevant considering the upcoming Olympics in Paris. Among those backing the move is Ukrainian climber Jenya Kazbekova, a member of the IFSC's Athletes Commission, who has expressed her concerns about national federations prioritizing results over athlete health.

IFSC's Response to the Crisis

IFSC President Marco Scolaris acknowledges the need for protective measures, with stronger rules expected to be in place by 2024. The sport of climbing often promotes a high strength-to-weight ratio, a goal that can encourage unhealthy weight loss practices. The IFSC's Medical Commission had been monitoring climbers' Body Mass Index (BMI) since 2012, but the practice has been marred by inconsistencies and controversy. Although no athletes have been suspended, the commission has resigned over the issue, pushing for comprehensive BMI screening and medical evaluations to prevent athletes in need of treatment from competing.

Unveiling the Prevalence of RED-S

The prevalence of RED-S, recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2014, is becoming increasingly evident in various sports. A 2022 survey revealed a significant number of female sport climbers grappling with eating disorders and symptoms of RED-S. U.S. climber Melina Costanza, who suffered from an eating disorder that affected her bone density, has managed to recover with the aid of a nutritionist. Her story, alongside others, underscores the urgency of the issue.

In the quest to protect athletes' health, the IFSC must ensure that any new RED-S policies are legally defensible. The narrative of athletes like Lightner, Kazbekova and Costanza underlines the urgent need to address the issue of eating disorders and RED-S in sport, particularly in climbing. As the world's eyes turn towards the upcoming Olympics, the challenge for the IFSC is to turn these personal narratives and troubling statistics into meaningful, enforceable policies that prioritize athletes' health above all else.