Former Champion Shaquero Begins New Chapter Under Jollys’ Guidance

Former Magic Millions 2YO Classic champion, Shaquero, is embarking on a new chapter of his career in South Australia. Under the watchful eyes of trainers Richard and Chantelle Jolly, the five-year-old racehorse is being given another shot at glory. Despite a promising two-year-old season, which saw him clinch victories in the esteemed Breeders Plate and Pago Pago Stakes in Sydney, Shaquero hasn’t won a race since.

Change of Scenery for Shaquero

The decision to move Shaquero to Adelaide was influenced by his former trainer, Chris Waller, and his owner, Neville Morgan, both of whom share a connection with the Jollys. Shaquero is set to race at Murray Bridge, aligning with the anniversary of his Magic Millions triumph. The hope is that a change of scenery and a fresh training approach might help the horse regain his previous winning form.

Shaquero’s Recent Performances

Despite having not crossed the winning post first since March 2021, Shaquero has had commendable performances. These include a near Group 1 placing at the Coolmore Stud Stakes, a testament to his enduring potential on the track. Currently, the bookmakers have him rated a $5 chance for an upcoming 1000m contest at Murray Bridge.

Hopeful Outlook for The Jollys

Richard and Chantelle Jolly have moderate expectations for Shaquero’s upcoming race but are optimistic nonetheless. Success in this race could pave the way for Shaquero’s participation in the Listed Durbridge Stakes. If all goes well, this could mark the beginning of a return to form for the racehorse during the upcoming racing carnival, a prospect that the Jollys, no doubt, are eagerly awaiting.