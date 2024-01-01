en English
Australia

Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged Over Wife’s Tragic Death

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life, and driving without due care. This comes after his wife, Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Adelaide. Emergency services were called to the Medindie suburb around 8 pm on a Saturday, where Hoskins incurred serious injuries. She later succumbed at the Royal Adelaide Hospital. While the police statement did not confirm the driver’s identity, it indicated a connection to Hoskins.

A Shock to the Cycling Community

The news sent ripples of shock and mourning through the global cycling community, which remembered Hoskins not only for her athletic achievements – including a gold medal at the 2015 world championships and her participation in road cycling with the Australian team GreenEDGE – but also for her significant presence in the sport following her 2017 retirement.

A Tragic End for an Olympic Athlete

As a mother of two, Hoskins participated in both the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics, representing Australia with distinction. Her untimely death marks a tragic end to the life of a celebrated athlete.

Rohan Dennis: A Career in Question

Rohan Dennis, himself a retired competitive cyclist, boasts two world titles in the road time trial and medals at the Olympics. He was set to participate in an event at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, but will no longer be taking part due to these tragic circumstances.

The incident involving Dennis and Hoskins emerges just before the release of former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius on parole after a decade in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, serving as a grim reminder of the intersection of fame, athletics, and personal tragedy.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

