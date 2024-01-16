Former Blue Jays Star Jose Bautista Takes Lead at Las Vegas Light FC

Former Toronto Blue Jays star slugger, Jose Bautista, has taken a significant stride into the world of soccer by becoming the primary investor, chairman, and governor of the United Soccer League (USL) club, Las Vegas Light FC. With an illustrious career in Major League Baseball (MLB) spanning from 2004 to 2018, Bautista is pivoting his focus towards elevating the Light FC's position after its previous season's bottom-of-the-table finish.

Bautista's Storied Sports Career

Best known for his tenure with the Blue Jays, Bautista made his mark on MLB history by leading the league in home runs in 2010 and earning a place as the second-highest home run scorer in the club's annals. Following a 15-season career, playing for eight different franchises, he retired in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of 344 home runs, 975 RBIs, and 1,022 runs.

Transition to Business and Investment

Post-retirement, Bautista ventured into the business world, investing in companies like Marucci Sports, Canada Goose, and Endy Sleep, while also serving as a partner and senior adviser to Aquilance. His business acumen extends to partnerships with renowned brands including Audi, Hublot, Coca-Cola, TD Bank, General Mills, The Players Tribune, and New Balance. His commitment to the Family Education Fund since 2011, supporting student-athletes aiming to attend university programs in the U.S. and Canada, exemplifies his dedication to sports beyond the field.

Investment in Las Vegas Light FC

Now, Bautista's latest investment sees him acquiring full ownership of the Las Vegas Lights Football Club, stepping into the role previously held by Brett Lashbrook since 2018. While the financial details remain undisclosed, this move aligns with a growing trend of world-class athletes backing USL clubs. His ambitious plans for the team include bringing in international players, forming a soccer academy, and fostering a deep connection with the Las Vegas community.

The Path Ahead

The USL president and deputy CEO have expressed support for Bautista's vision and values, signaling an optimistic outlook for the club's future. As the new season beckons in early March, Bautista's leadership and investment could be just the fillip the Las Vegas Light FC needs to turn its fortunes around.