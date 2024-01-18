Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent Honors Father with Multimillion Donation to Yale

Former baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent has gifted Yale University with a multimillion-dollar donation, endowing the baseball coach's position. The position will be named in honor of his father, Francis T. Vincent. A rich legacy is attached to this endowment: Francis T. Vincent was a 1931 Yale graduate, a captain of both the football and baseball teams, and had the privilege of playing under the famed coach, Smoky Joe Wood.

A Generous Endowment

This significant donation aims to bolster Yale's baseball team, a part of the university's athletic department in which many of the head coach positions are already endowed. Brian Hamm, Yale's baseball coach since the 2023 season, played a crucial part in this decision. Hamm has known Vincent since 2007, and their relationship undoubtedly influenced this generous endowment.

Fay Vincent's Legacy in Baseball

Fay Vincent, a Yale Law School graduate of 1963, served as the baseball commissioner from 1989 to 1992. He succeeded A. Bartlett Giamatti following Giamatti's death in 1989 and resigned from his position in 1992. This endowment is not only a tribute to his father's connection to Yale's baseball and sports, but also a testament to Vincent's significant contributions to the baseball world.

Yale's Rich Baseball History

Yale's baseball legacy is steeped in history and prestige. In 2021, Yale's baseball stadium was named George H.W. Bush Field in honor of the former president, a friend of Vincent, and a former Yale baseball captain. The university's softball field carries the name of the DeWitt family, who have significant ties with the St. Louis Cardinals. Notable Yale baseball alumni include Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias, and New York Mets broadcaster Ron Darling.

This endowment by Fay Vincent underscores the enduring connection between Yale and baseball. It also serves as a powerful tribute to his father's legacy, honoring the impact of Francis T. Vincent on Yale's sporting history.