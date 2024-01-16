Former Auburn Quarterback Robby Ashford Transfers to South Carolina

Former Auburn starting quarterback, Robby Ashford, has switched his allegiance to South Carolina, as per his recent announcement on social media. The Alabama native, who originally embarked on his collegiate career in the Pac-12, has amassed significant experience within the Southeastern Conference, which should prove invaluable for the Gamecocks.

Ashford's Journey from Oregon to Auburn

Before stepping onto the turf at Auburn, Ashford had spent two seasons at Oregon as a dual-sport athlete, although he never saw action in any football games during his time there. His journey took a turn when he transferred to Auburn, where he showcased his prowess as a dual-threat quarterback. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 218 pounds, Ashford served as Auburn's primary starter in 2022, managing to accumulate 1,613 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added an extra element to his game by rushing for 710 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Diminished Role and Decision to Transfer

However, the arrival of new head coach Hugh Freeze in 2023 saw Ashford's role at Auburn diminish. Relegated to a backup position, he only started one game out of the 10 he appeared in, throwing for a mere 145 yards and two touchdowns. Deciding to seek new pastures, Ashford entered the transfer portal on December 15, 2023.

A New Chapter at South Carolina

With his transfer to South Carolina, Ashford brings with him two years of eligibility, SEC experience, and a dynamic skill set. The Gamecocks are in dire need of a starting quarterback, following Spencer Rattler's declaration for the NFL Draft. Ashford's arrival will add a new dynamic to the quarterback room and create healthy competition for the starting role, with sophomore LaNorris Sellers also expected to contend. Sellers showed promise in the previous season, completing two touchdown passes.

As the 17th scholarship transfer portal addition to the Gamecocks roster this offseason, Ashford's commitment to South Carolina signals a fresh start for the quarterback and a promising addition for the team. His versatility and experience could prove instrumental in shaping the Gamecocks' offensive strategies in the upcoming season.