Former Alabama Lineman Isaiah Hastings Transfers to Syracuse

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman, Isaiah Hastings, has declared his intention to transfer to Syracuse. The news was disseminated via his personal social media channels. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, Hastings ventured into the NCAA transfer portal on December 7, following a two-season term with Alabama.

Unfulfilled Potential at Alabama

Despite being a four-star prospect and being ranked No. 248 overall in the country for the 2022 recruiting class, Hastings' tenure with Alabama was below expectations. His freshman year only saw him participating in one game, and he didn't make any game appearances during the 2023 season.

Looking Forward to Syracuse

With his transfer to Syracuse, Hastings is gearing up to leverage his remaining three years of eligibility in college football. The move comes after a verbal decommitment from Mizzou, a decision he announced along with his gratitude towards the Mizzou coaching staff for their recruitment efforts.

Building the 2024 Roster

Syracuse's new head coach, Fran Brown, is actively utilizing the transfer portal to bolster the 2024 roster. With Hastings, Brown has secured 11 incoming transfers, each one a potential game-changer for Syracuse in the forthcoming seasons.