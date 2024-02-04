Former A-League Coach Highlights Stigma Impacting Wanderers and A-League

In the wake of a recent 4-3 defeat to Macarthur, a voice from the past has risen from the ranks of Western Sydney Wanderers. Marko Rudan, the club's former coach, has fired a salvo against the A-League, pointing out an underlying issue that's been lurking in the shadows. According to him, a pervasive stigma has entrenched itself within the team. This negative perception, he believes, is slowly corroding the morale of fans, members, and players alike, fostering a broader sense of mistrust in the A-League.

Stigma Clouding the Game

Rudan, a seasoned coach who has previously helmed Wellington Phoenix and Western United, drew attention to the low attendance at games. He noted with regret that only one match over the weekend managed to draw a crowd of over 10,000 people. This, for him, was a bitter pill to swallow, considering the times when the Wanderers were celebrated for their vibrant fan culture. The club, nestled in the heart of diverse and multicultural western Sydney, used to be a beacon of community spirit and fan engagement.

A Loss of Trust

He suggested that past incidents have triggered a loss of trust in the league. The stigma attached to the Wanderers, he feels, has created a ripple effect, causing fans and members to lose faith in the A-League. But Rudan's critique didn't stop there. The former coach also took a dig at the refereeing decisions in the recent match.

Questionable Decisions on the Field

In his crosshairs was the decision to not give a red card to Valere Germain following a clash with Tom Beadling. Rudan considered this call inconsistent and unfair. Germain, who remained in the game, went on to score a hat-trick. Doubts were also raised over the legitimacy of his third goal. Despite these frustrations, Rudan maintains a wider view, focusing on the broader issues that are plaguing the club and the league.