China

Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
In the heart of Zhangjiakou City, nestled within the borders of Hebei Province, China, the Forlong Ski Resort offers a distinctive skiing experience that blends the thrill of the sport with the serenity of nighttime beauty. The resort has ingeniously integrated its skiing trails into the residential area, promising a seamless ‘ski-in, ski-out’ experience that is as convenient as it is unique.

Night Snow Trail: A Skiing Wonderland Under the Stars

The crown jewel of the resort is undoubtedly its night snow trail. The trail is not merely a skiing path; it’s an invitation to experience the sport under a different light, literally. As the sun sets, the trail transforms into a picturesque, star-lit wonderland, where skiers can indulge in their passion against the backdrop of the mesmerizing night sky. The seamless blend of sport, convenience, and aesthetics offered by the Forlong Ski Resort is a testament to the innovation in the skiing industry.

SharedFuture10Years: A Vague Yet Intriguing Campaign

The resort is also part of the SharedFuture10Years campaign. While the exact details of this campaign remain a mystery, it’s plausible that it represents a commitment to sustainable tourism or a celebration of a decade-long initiative. The association of the resort with such a campaign could indicate a forward-thinking strategy that values sustainability and long-term growth.

The Involvement of 2024 X Corp

Another intriguing element is the mention of 2024 X Corp. Although the nature of their connection to the resort is not clarified, the mention of this corporation suggests a potential partnership or sponsorship. The involvement of a corporate entity could indicate substantial backing and investment in the resort, promising a bright future for its patrons.

Despite the sparse details available regarding the SharedFuture10Years campaign and the involvement of 2024 X Corp, the Forlong Ski Resort stands as a symbol of innovation and beauty in the world of skiing. With its unique ‘ski-in, ski-out’ feature and enchanting night snow trail, it offers an experience that can captivate ski enthusiasts around the globe.

China
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

