Forks Girls Basketball Secures Dominant Home Win; Riders Bowling Starts Strong but Falls to Klahowya

In a home game that left spectators enthralled, the Forks girls basketball team recorded a commanding victory against Chief Leschi, ending the game with a staggering 78-26 scoreline. The team’s coach, David Hurn, was visibly pleased with the performance, especially as the team returned to familiar territory after a challenging run of nine consecutive road games. The resounding victory underscored the team’s resolve to excel in front of their loyal supporters, the Spartans’ fans.

Individual Achievements Shine

Keira Johnson emerged as the top scorer for Forks, contributing a hefty 32 points to the team’s score. Not to be outdone, Janessa Ramos achieved a laudable triple-double, making significant contributions in multiple statistical categories including points, rebounds, assists, and steals. The achievements of Johnson and Ramos were not just individual feats but reflections of a team operating at peak performance.

Offensive and Defensive Prowess

On the offensive front, Forks demonstrated remarkable teamwork, achieving 25 assists on 33 made baskets – a record during Coach Hurn’s tenure. The team’s transition game was particularly notable, with the girls racking up 32 points in that phase of the game. On the defensive end, Forks was successful in limiting Chief Leschi’s outside shooting, restricting them to just two points from beyond the arc in the second half of the match.

Riders Bowling Team’s Promising Start

In another event, the Riders bowling team made a promising start against Klahowya, with Paige Pangaro scoring a personal best of 203 with six strikes. Abby Robinson followed suit with a personal best score of 217 and seven strikes. Despite this strong start, Klahowya eventually claimed victory in the overall match. The Riders, currently holding a record of 8-4, are set to face league-leading Klahowya in a rematch soon.

