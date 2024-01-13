Forest Green Rovers’ Coach Deeney Criticizes ‘Babies’ Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town

In a stunning display of candor, Forest Green Rovers’ head coach Troy Deeney lambasted his team’s performance following a 2-0 loss to Harrogate Town. The defeat marked the Rovers’ sixth consecutive winless game under Deeney’s stewardship, a streak that the coach is visibly frustrated with.

A ‘Too Many Babies’ Mentality

Deeney’s critique extended beyond the match, taking aim at the mindset permeating the club. He highlighted a ‘too many babies‘ mentality that pervades the organization, not just among young players but throughout the entire team. This, Deeney believes, is a key factor contributing to the Rovers’ current poor run of form.

A Game Less Interesting than ‘Antiques Roadshow’

The coach’s scathing remarks didn’t spare the match itself, either. The first half, according to Deeney, was less interesting than watching ‘Antiques Roadshow.’ The second half brought more action, but not in Forest Green Rovers’ favor. Alex Gorrin, making his debut for the Rovers, received a red card for a second yellow due to a clumsy challenge. Harrogate quickly capitalized, with Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh finding the back of the net shortly after Gorrin’s sending-off.

Calling Out Players Publicly

Deeney’s post-match comments made clear his willingness to make tough decisions and be critical of his players publicly. He singled out Fankaty Dabo for a particularly poor performance, while also noting Reece Brown’s absence due to disciplinary issues. Despite the harsh criticism, Deeney conveyed his commitment to turning the club around, seemingly unconcerned with the feelings of those he deems underperforming.

Despite the defeat and the Rovers currently languishing at the bottom of the league, Deeney hinted at a potential improvement in the upcoming game against Mansfield Town, suggesting that lowered expectations might spur the team to better performances.