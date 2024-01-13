en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Forest Green Rovers’ Coach Deeney Criticizes ‘Babies’ Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
Forest Green Rovers’ Coach Deeney Criticizes ‘Babies’ Mentality After Loss to Harrogate Town

In a stunning display of candor, Forest Green Rovers’ head coach Troy Deeney lambasted his team’s performance following a 2-0 loss to Harrogate Town. The defeat marked the Rovers’ sixth consecutive winless game under Deeney’s stewardship, a streak that the coach is visibly frustrated with.

A ‘Too Many Babies’ Mentality

Deeney’s critique extended beyond the match, taking aim at the mindset permeating the club. He highlighted a ‘too many babies‘ mentality that pervades the organization, not just among young players but throughout the entire team. This, Deeney believes, is a key factor contributing to the Rovers’ current poor run of form.

A Game Less Interesting than ‘Antiques Roadshow’

The coach’s scathing remarks didn’t spare the match itself, either. The first half, according to Deeney, was less interesting than watching ‘Antiques Roadshow.’ The second half brought more action, but not in Forest Green Rovers’ favor. Alex Gorrin, making his debut for the Rovers, received a red card for a second yellow due to a clumsy challenge. Harrogate quickly capitalized, with Jack Muldoon and Abraham Odoh finding the back of the net shortly after Gorrin’s sending-off.

Calling Out Players Publicly

Deeney’s post-match comments made clear his willingness to make tough decisions and be critical of his players publicly. He singled out Fankaty Dabo for a particularly poor performance, while also noting Reece Brown’s absence due to disciplinary issues. Despite the harsh criticism, Deeney conveyed his commitment to turning the club around, seemingly unconcerned with the feelings of those he deems underperforming.

Despite the defeat and the Rovers currently languishing at the bottom of the league, Deeney hinted at a potential improvement in the upcoming game against Mansfield Town, suggesting that lowered expectations might spur the team to better performances.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
In a remarkable display of equestrian prowess, the Dan Skelton racing team’s Grey Dawning emerged victorious in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick. Piloted by Harry Skelton, the seven-year-old steed secured a resounding 14-length triumph over the contender Apple Away. The win not only marked a significant moment for the team but also
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
1 min ago
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
1 min ago
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
Washington Huskies Football Program at a Crossroads: Navigating Significant Changes
19 seconds ago
Washington Huskies Football Program at a Crossroads: Navigating Significant Changes
Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV
29 seconds ago
Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV
Leinster's Champions Cup Victory Shadowed by Frawley's Injury Concern
33 seconds ago
Leinster's Champions Cup Victory Shadowed by Frawley's Injury Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Welfare Reform Bill Could Be Undermined by State Exemptions
7 seconds
Welfare Reform Bill Could Be Undermined by State Exemptions
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
10 seconds
Grey Dawning Triumphs at Warwick, Shapes Racing Journey
Washington Huskies Football Program at a Crossroads: Navigating Significant Changes
19 seconds
Washington Huskies Football Program at a Crossroads: Navigating Significant Changes
Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV
29 seconds
Jori Davis: Revolutionizing Sports with WEVOLV
Leinster's Champions Cup Victory Shadowed by Frawley's Injury Concern
33 seconds
Leinster's Champions Cup Victory Shadowed by Frawley's Injury Concern
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
1 min
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
1 min
2024 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions Approaches Climax: Here's What to Expect
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
2 mins
Controversy Over Proposed Transformation of San Anton Gardens' Conservatory
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
2 mins
Young Indian Driver to Debut in Formula E; Usain Bolt Experiences Electric Speed
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app