Forest City Marks History: Two Girls Basketball Players Earn All-State Honors

In an unprecedented achievement for Forest City's girls' basketball, two players have been simultaneously honored with all-state recognition, setting a new milestone for the team. This accolade comes as a culmination of a season filled with firsts and stellar performances, highlighting the athletes' exceptional contributions and the program's growing prominence.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground

For the first time in its history, Forest City's girls' basketball team celebrates a significant accomplishment: two of its players being selected for the same all-state team in the same year. This announcement was made by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA), recognizing the top performers across all five Classes. Hayden Brown, in her remarkable second varsity season, secured a spot on the IGCA Class 3A Second Team All-State, distinguishing herself as the sole underclassman on the top two teams and one of only four underclassmen included in the three-team all-state field. Joining her in this prestigious recognition was Spirit Lake sophomore Claire Turner, Cherokee freshman Addy Wolfswinkel, and Williamsburg's sophomore Carly Rich.

A Season of Records

Advertisment

Brown's selection comes on the back of an extraordinary season where she played a pivotal role in Forest City's record-breaking offense. Scoring 331 points, she tied for the 6th all-time highest in a single 5-player season for the team. Beyond her scoring prowess, Brown led her team in rebounds with 156, made 65 free throws, and boasted the highest field goal percentage at 47.3% among players attempting more than one shot. Her achievements not only underscore her individual talent but also reflect the depth of talent within the Forest City squad, contributing to the team's overall success.

Continuing the Legacy

This recognition follows a tradition of excellence within the Forest City girls' basketball program, with Shae Dillavou being the last player from the team to be honored by the IGCA when she was selected for the second team in 2022. Brown and her teammate's selection to the all-state team not only celebrates their outstanding performances over the past season but also sets a new benchmark for future players to aspire to. It underscores the evolving landscape of girls' basketball in Forest City and the potential for continued success and recognition at the state level.

As Forest City's girls' basketball team reflects on a season of historic achievements, the dual all-state selection of its players stands out as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent within the program. These accolades not only highlight the individual excellence of the athletes but also signify the collective strength and potential of the team moving forward. As the community celebrates this milestone, anticipation grows for what the future holds, with the promise of building on this success and reaching new heights in the seasons to come.