Ford's ST Models: Bringing Exhilaration to Daily Commutes

Imagine a world where exhilaration meets daily functionality, where the roar of an engine doesn't just signify power but also the promise of an adventurous commute. This is the world Ford has crafted with its ST models, a lineup of vehicles that blend the thrill of performance driving with the practicality needed for everyday use. At the heart of this lineup is the 2017 Ford Focus ST, a vehicle that epitomizes the spirit of fun performance vehicles accessible to a broader audience. With 252 horsepower and a 6-speed manual transmission, it stands as a testament to Ford's commitment to driving joy.

A Leap into Performance: The Focus ST

Introduced to the U.S. market in 2013, the Focus ST was Ford's ambitious move to make performance cars more accessible. Unlike its high-octane sibling, the Focus RS, the ST model was designed to strike a balance between thrilling drives and everyday practicality. With 250 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque from its turbocharged engine, it offers an exhilarating driving experience without compromising on fuel efficiency, boasting 30-34 mpg on the highway. This blend of power, efficiency, and affordability has not only won the hearts of driving enthusiasts but also cemented the Focus ST's position as a fun yet practical choice for daily drivers.

ST Models: Expanding the Fun

The success of the Focus ST paved the way for more ST models, each carrying the torch of thrilling yet accessible performance. Today, the ST badge graces the Edge, Explorer, Fiesta, and Focus, offering a range of options for those looking to inject a bit of excitement into their daily drives. This expansion reflects Ford's commitment to providing performance-oriented features across a broader spectrum of vehicles, ensuring that there's an ST model to suit different lifestyles and needs. From the compact Fiesta ST to the robust Explorer ST, Ford's lineup promises an engaging driving experience without sacrificing comfort or practicality.

The Verdict: Unanimous Praise

Customers and critics alike have lauded the Focus ST for its impressive performance, handling, reliability, and overall value. It's not just about the numbers on the spec sheet; it's about how the car feels on the open road, navigating tight corners with grace and roaring down straightaways with unbridled power. The Focus ST is more than just a car; it's a statement—a declaration that fun and functionality can coexist in a vehicle designed for the everyday driver. As Ford continues to innovate and expand its ST lineup, the Focus ST remains a shining example of the brand's dedication to accessible performance, proving that exhilaration behind the wheel is not reserved for the racetrack.

In the end, the ST badge represents more than just performance metrics. It signifies Ford's dedication to creating vehicles that are not only thrilling to drive but also practical for daily use. The Focus ST, with its sporty design, turbocharged engine, and performance-oriented features, embodies this philosophy perfectly. It's a vehicle that brings the excitement of performance driving to a wider audience, proving that you don't have to compromise on fun to enjoy the benefits of efficiency and reliability. As Ford's ST lineup continues to evolve, it remains a beacon for driving enthusiasts seeking that perfect blend of adrenaline and practicality.