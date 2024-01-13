en English
Food

Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face off against the Los Angeles Rams in their first-ever playoff game at Ford Field, an unmatched culinary experience awaits fans. The game’s kickoff, slated for 8 p.m., is set to be complemented by an array of specialty food and drink options, meticulously crafted by the culinary team at Levy.

King of the North Burger Takes Centre Stage

Previously available in limited locations across the stadium, the King of the North Burger is set to make a grand comeback. The burger, a hearty combination of Italian beef, sliced Spam, cheese curds, and grilled onions nestled within a soft brioche bun, will now be more accessible to patrons. The burger’s increased availability is a testament to Levy’s commitment to catering to the diverse tastes of football fans.

Power Hour: More than Just Discounts

Adding to the gourmet spectacle, Ford Field will be introducing an extended Power Hour. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., giving fans ample time to enjoy discounted hot dogs and beers, priced at $3.49 and $3.99 respectively. However, the Power Hour is not simply about slashed prices; it is an opportunity for fans to indulge in value meal deals and immerse themselves in the electrifying pre-game atmosphere.

Culinary Delights Across the Field

Along with the King of the North Burger and Power Hour specials, fans can look forward to a variety of specialty food and drink items across various concession stands and club-level areas. These additional culinary offerings are designed to enhance the game-day experience and mirror the heightened excitement surrounding the playoff game.

In essence, the Detroit Lions’ playoff game at Ford Field extends beyond the football field. It’s an event that champions culinary innovation, celebrates the diversity of fan tastes, and amplifies the thrill of the game through a uniquely crafted gastronomic experience.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

