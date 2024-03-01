Ford F-150 Lightning Electrifies Pikes Peak 2024: New EV Challenger Announced

Ford Performance is gearing up to take on Pikes Peak with a specially modified Ford F-150 Lightning electric vehicle, marking another significant step in the automotive giant's journey towards electrification. The announcement comes after a successful campaign with an all-electric SuperVan last year, with Ford setting sights on a new challenge at the 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Electrifying America's Mountain

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, often referred to as 'The Race to the Clouds,' is a prestigious event that tests the limits of man and machine. Vehicles from across the globe gather in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to tackle a 12.42-mile route featuring 156 turns and a finishing line over 14,000 feet above sea level. Ford's history with Pikes Peak dates back to 1916, and its commitment continues in 2024 with the introduction of a high-performance version of the F-150 Lightning EV. A teaser video released by Ford Performance hints at what sounds like phenomenal power under the hood, sparking intense anticipation among fans and competitors alike.

From SuperVan to Super Speedy EV

Last year's Pikes Peak saw Ford Performance dominate with a modified E-Transit dubbed the SuperVan, impressing with significant aerodynamic enhancements that generated over 4,400 lbs. of downforce at 150 mph. The vehicle not only topped the Pikes Peak Open Class but also achieved second overall, showcasing Ford's electric capabilities. Continuing its electric onslaught, Ford shattered records at the Mount Panorama circuit with the SuperVan, setting new benchmarks for the quickest closed-wheel vehicle, electric vehicle, and commercial model vehicle at Bathurst. The F-150 Lightning aims to build on this legacy, promising a unique blend of pickup utility and electric performance.

Preparing for the Ascent

Details on the modifications and capabilities of the F-150 Lightning for the hill climb remain sparse, but expectations are high. Qualifying rounds for Pikes Peak 2024 are scheduled from June 18-20, with the main event on June 23. Ford's entry into the race not only highlights its commitment to electric vehicle innovation but also sets the stage for an electrifying performance against the backdrop of one of motorsport's most challenging events. As the automotive world watches, the question remains: How will Ford's latest electric marvel fare against the formidable Pikes Peak?

With the automotive industry's shift towards sustainability and electric vehicle technology advancing at a rapid pace, Ford's participation in Pikes Peak 2024 with the F-150 Lightning serves as a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and performance. As competitors and fans alike await the event, the electrification of America's Mountain signals a new era in motorsport, merging tradition with the future of automotive engineering.