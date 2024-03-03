Force Headquarters Triumphs in 14th Biennial Police Games, IGP and Makinde Commend Teams

The 14th Biennial Police Games Oluyole 2024 concluded with the Force Headquarters clinching the top position, underlined by commendations from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. A week of competitive sportsmanship culminated in a closing ceremony at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, celebrating unity, athletic excellence, and the positive image of the Nigeria Police Force.

The closing ceremony highlighted the achievements of police athletes, with the Force Headquarters leading with a remarkable tally of 196 medals. In the highly anticipated football final, Zone 4 Makurdi secured a victory over Zone 11 Osogbo, while Zone 14 Katsina triumphed in the female tug of war finals. These victories underscored the event's competitive spirit and the athletes' dedication to their sports.

Commendations from High-Profile Attendees

IGP Kayode Egbetokun praised the athletes for their performance and the event organizers for the seamless execution of the games. Governor Seyi Makinde, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the special guest of honor, was lauded for his substantial support and the provision of top-notch facilities that contributed to the event's success. Their remarks emphasized the games' importance in fostering unity and showcasing the talents within the Nigeria Police Force.

The successful conclusion of the 14th Biennial Police Games Oluyole 2024 not only spotlighted the athletic prowess within the Nigeria Police Force but also served as a platform for promoting unity and professionalism among the officers.