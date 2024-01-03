en English
Europe

Football’s Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Patrick Kisnorbo’s recent termination as head coach of Troyes and the club’s subsequent relegation to Ligue 2 underline the grim reality of football management. Despite a win record of just 7.5%, Kisnorbo is not the worst-performing manager in the ‘Big Five’ leagues. Premier League managers Steve Wigley, Alan Pardew, and Terry Connor have recorded even more dismal winning percentages of 7.1%, 5.6%, and 0% respectively.

The Penalty Kings

In the realm of penalty success, Domenico Berardi has an impressive record, having netted 47 out of 56 penalties in Serie A. However, Matt Le Tissier’s success rate of 97.9%, with 47 out of 48 penalties scored, is nothing short of extraordinary. Legends Lothar Matthaus and Cristiano Ronaldo have also made significant contributions to the tally of penalties taken, with Ronaldo leading the pack in the 21st century.

Stark Disparities in Football

The OBOS Damallsvenskan, the Swedish women’s top division, presents a stark picture of disparity with a whopping 19-point gap between the top and bottom halves of the table. This stands in stark contrast to English football where the largest gap recorded was nine points in the 2011-12 League Two season. In terms of individual match performances, nine Fulham players contributed to scoring or assisting in a 5-0 victory over West Ham, but Newcastle and Chelsea have had 10 different players contribute to goals in a single game in the past.

The Curious and the Quirky

Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink’s unique surname owes its existence to a 17th-century marriage between two Dutch families of equal social standing. For football fans looking to embark on a stadium tour, a proposed route in Greater Manchester would allow one to view stadiums from each of England’s top five men’s divisions in just 1 hour and 32 minutes. The riddle of the most local trio of clubs relegated or promoted together remains unsolved. Finally, Chris Wood’s hat-trick for Forest against Newcastle, less than a year after his transfer, raises the tantalizing question of coaches winning multiple different continental championships.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

