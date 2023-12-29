Football’s Dominance in Nigeria: A Shadow Over Other Sports

In the annals of Nigerian sports, there lies a forgotten legacy, one that once held Nigeria as a global contender in diverse sports disciplines. From boxing to weightlifting, chess to athletics, Nigeria had several athletes who achieved international recognition, but today, football has become the dominant sport, relegating other sports to the sidelines.

Shadow of Football Overshadows Other Sports

The 1996 Olympics in Atlanta underscored this disparity in recognition. Chioma Ajunwa, a long jumper, became the first Nigerian to win an individual Olympic gold medal. Yet, her monumental victory was eclipsed by the men’s football team’s gold medal win against Argentina. Ajunwa’s moment of glory was hardly celebrated—she even lacked a Nigerian flag for her victory lap, a stark illustration of football’s overshadowing force.

Decline in Other Sports: A Result of Neglect

The decline in the other sports disciplines can be traced to various factors, chief among them being a lack of support and development. Institutions like the National Sports Council and the National Sports Commission, which once fostered these sports, have dwindled in their influence and effectiveness. The result? Athletes from other sports disciplines feel neglected, struggling to gain the same acclaim as their footballing counterparts.

Football Dominates, But at What Cost?

In 2023, footballers Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala received prestigious awards, further bolstering Nigeria’s prominence in the sport. Other Nigerian players excelled in various European leagues, showcasing their skills and making significant impacts in their respective teams. But while Osimhen and Oshoala have used their platforms to make a positive impact off the field, the question remains: at what cost does football’s dominance come? Are we prepared to let the legacy of other sports fade into obscurity?