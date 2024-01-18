Footballer Curtis Main Returns to Scotland with Dundee FC after Bengaluru FC Tenure

Curtis Main, a seasoned footballer with experience spanning several clubs, has made a return to the Scottish Premiership by signing an 18-month contract with Dundee FC. This move follows a brief stint with Indian Super League Club, Bengaluru FC, which did not meet expectations and resulted in Main's departure only a few months into his tenure.
Main's Unfulfilled Bengaluru Journey
Main's foray into the Indian Super League with Bengaluru FC was an anticipated one. He had joined the club as a free agent from St Mirren, signing a one-year contract with an option for an additional year. However, his journey with Bengaluru was cut short after only eight appearances and two goals. Following a mutual agreement, Main and the Indian club decided to part ways, setting the stage for Main's return to Scotland.
Reunion with Tony Docherty at Dundee
Following his return, Main was quickly snapped up by Dundee FC, reuniting him with Tony Docherty, the club's assistant manager. Docherty, who had previously worked with Main during their time at Aberdeen, has been keen on bringing Main to Dundee since his appointment in May. The Dundee FC boss expressed delight in bringing Main onboard, citing their strong bond and Main's notable performance in the Scottish Premiership.
Looking Forward: A New Chapter at Dundee
Main's addition to Dundee FC comes at a time when the club stands seventh in the Scottish Premiership. Known for his physical presence, work-rate, and the ability to bring out the best in his teammates, Main is expected to play a pivotal role in Dundee's campaign. He is also set to potentially make his debut against Kilmarnock on the upcoming Saturday. With this move, Main adds to his extensive career of 425 professional matches and 69 goals, and is anticipated to enrich the Scottish football landscape with his experience and winning mentality.