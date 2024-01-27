Watford FC Pioneers World-First Green Initiative to Combat Climate Change

In a groundbreaking move, Watford FC, often referred to as The Hornets, has embarked on a 'world first' initiative to fight climate change by motivating its fans to diminish their carbon footprint. This initiative has the backing of the club's Honorary Life President and former owner, Sir Elton John, and supporter, former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.
Collaboration with Lowr
In a distinctive partnership with Lowr, a sustainability app tailored for sports teams, Watford FC is urging its 145,000 fans to monitor their modes of travel to games. The collected data, encompassing journey distance, transport mode, and reasons for their choices, will be scrutinized to advocate carbon-reducing practices such as public transportation and car-sharing.
Engagement and Rewards
Fans who actively participate in this initiative stand to win attractive rewards. These include season tickets, plant-based match day food, and the unique opportunity to pick up litter alongside star players like Jake Livermore. This novel approach not only encourages fans to adopt eco-friendly habits but also fosters a community spirit towards environmental conservation.
Steadfast Commitment to Sustainability
Watford FC has made a steadfast commitment to the UN's sustainability goals, aiming to slash its carbon footprint by half by 2030, and to attain net zero by 2040. As integral components of their green strategy, the club has installed wildlife nests and solar panels at its home ground, Vicarage Road Stadium. Future plans include the establishment of beehives and the transformation of hedgerows into a nature reserve.
Currently ranking fourth in the Sports Positive survey for climate actions, Watford FC is also in active discussions with elite European football clubs, the NFL, and the NBA to bolster their environmental credentials. These efforts coincide with the impending Green Football Weekend, underlining the club's unwavering dedication to harnessing the power of football for environmental conservation.