Accidents

Tragic Post-Match Accident Mars Kitara FC’s Victory: One Dead, Six Injured

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Tragic Post-Match Accident Mars Kitara FC’s Victory: One Dead, Six Injured

In the wake of a thrilling 3-1 victory against Bright Stars FC, the celebratory mood of the Kitara Football Club (FC) was abruptly marred by a tragic road accident. The incident resulted in the death of one man and injuries to six others. The victory had propelled Kitara FC to the second spot in Uganda’s top-tier league. However, the joy was short-lived as the news of the crash at Kakindo Village, on the outskirts of Hoima city, reverberated through the football community.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday as fans of Kitara FC were returning from the match. The vehicle, a Toyota Wish, carrying seven ardent supporters collided, leading to the untimely death of one person, known simply as Junior, and injuring the others. The club’s spokesperson, Geoffrey Tumwesige, confirmed the incident and the resulting casualties. Among the injured, a woman is reported to be in a critical state with severe head injuries.

A Call for Caution

While the exact cause of the accident remains unknown, the Albertine region police spokesperson, Julius Hakiiza, urged for patience, stating that further details would be provided after thorough investigation. This tragic incident has spurred calls for responsible behavior, particularly caution while returning from football matches.

Condolences and Mourning

The football fraternity in Uganda is steeped in mourning and has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved. Junior’s burial is scheduled for Sunday. The on-field success of Kitara FC, including their return to the Star Times Uganda Premier League on May 11, 2023, is now overshadowed by this unfortunate tragedy. As the league positions hang in the balance, with the outcomes of the weekend’s matches yet to be decided, the focus within the Kitara FC community has shifted to safety and mourning their loss.

0
Accidents Football Uganda
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

