Tito Okello Shines as Police FC Defeats Nzoia Sugar in Kenya Premier League

In a thrilling encounter at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday, Police FC emerged victorious against Nzoia Sugar with a 2-0 win, propelling them to fifth place in the Kenya Premier League standings. The spotlight was on South Sudanese striker, Tito Okello, who scored both goals, cementing his team's dominance over a struggling Nzoia side.
Tito Okello Shines for Police FC
Okello's performance on the field was exceptional. The striker notched up a goal from a penalty and another from a well-timed header, his contributions proving decisive in the match. The victory takes Police FC's tally to 30 points, breathing life into their campaign this season.
Nzoia Sugar's Tough Journey
Despite the defeat, Nzoia's coach, Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor, expressed optimism about his team's potential to avoid relegation. He pointed out several positive aspects of their play, even as they languished at the bottom of the table with just 13 points from 19 games.
Other Matches in the League
In another exciting clash, AFC Leopards halted the winning streak of Nairobi City Stars, winning 2-0. The game was marked by a red card for City Stars' Collins Akolo, which had a significant impact on the team's performance.
Elsewhere, Bidco United secured a high-scoring victory against FC Talanta with a final score of 5-3. Posta Rangers, on the other hand, managed a narrow 1-0 triumph over Murang'a SEAL, placing them third in the league standings.