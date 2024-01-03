Stoppage-Time Goals Seal Victory for Lancaster City Against Atherton Collieries

In a thrilling clash marked by a dramatic conclusion, Atherton Collieries fell to a 3-2 defeat against Lancaster City, with two goals scored during stoppage time turning the tide of the match. Despite Lancaster City’s strong start, Atherton Collieries fought back with tenacity, creating numerous opportunities through a free-kick by Ben Rydel and persistent offensive pressure.

Seesaw Battle on the Pitch

Lancaster City drew first blood 10 minutes into the second half, courtesy of a goal from Brad Carsley. However, the lead was short-lived as Atherton Collieries’ captain, Lewis Mansell, capitalized on a defensive error to level the score. Atherton then took the lead when Enock Lusiama headed in a goal, marking his impressive fifth goal in just six games.

Stoppage Time Drama

The match saw a dramatic twist in stoppage time when Jacob Holland-Wilkinson of Lancaster took advantage of the challenging conditions to equalize the score. The drama wasn’t over, as Nico Evangelinos clinched the victory for Lancaster with a last-minute goal, leaving Atherton Collieries stunned.

Looking Ahead

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Atherton Collieries is determined to bounce back in their next match against Matlock Town at Skuna Stadium. The team aims to build on the four points earned from their last three matches and replicate the form that saw their manager, Jim Bentley, clinch the Manager Of The Month award in November.