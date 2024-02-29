Spanish Women's Football Triumph: Nations League Victory and Moncloa Welcome

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez welcomed the women's national football team to Moncloa after their victory in the Nations League. The players were received by the President just hours after their success in Seville. Sánchez praised the team's solidarity, empathy, and team spirit, beyond their individual skills. He expressed gratitude for "bringing Spain to the place it deserves."
Spanish Women's Football Team: Congressional Welcome and Moncloa Reception
The team, fresh from celebrating their victory in Seville, returned to Madrid and was received at the Congress of Deputies before the visit to the Moncloa Palace. Sánchez, who did not attend the match in La Cartuja, acknowledged the team's achievements and their commitment to aiming for the Olympics after the World Cup win in Sydney six months earlier.
Spanish Women's Football Triumph: Nations League Victory Over France, Record Attendance
After winning the World Cup and qualifying for the Olympics for the first time in their history, the Spanish national team added another success. Montse Tomé's team became champions of the inaugural edition of the Nations League by defeating France with goals from Aitana and Mariona. A memorable moment that extended to the stands of La Cartuja, where 32,657 attendees once again set a record for attendance at a women's team match. An achievement highlighted by the international press, praising the skill and performance of the players. The Spanish women's national team, like its male counterpart, has earned global sporting respect.