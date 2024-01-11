SKOL Brewery Ltd Teams Up With Orion Basketball Club for 'One Shot One Tree' Campaign

SKOL Brewery Ltd (SBL) in Rwanda has teamed up with Orion Basketball Club to bolster the 'One Shot One Tree' campaign, a green initiative geared towards tree planting to bolster Rwanda's environmental sustainability. The initiative, which originated from the basketball community, is now reaching out to the realm of football, leveraging on SBL's existing rapport with the sport as a result of its sponsorship of Rayon Sports Club.
SBL's Commitment to the Environment
The brewery has pledged to plant 50 trees for every goal netted by the Rayon Sports Women Football Club in the First Division Women League. The aim is to plant a total of 6,000 trees. This eleven-month collaboration with Orion Basketball Club is set to feature tree planting exercises in Kigali, which will be tied to the performance of the football club.
Community Involvement and Sustainable Practices
The 'One Shot One Tree' campaign is not just about planting trees. It also includes a Country Tour designed to drum up community involvement while promising entertainment and a positive environmental impact. In fact, SBL's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in their introduction of Virunga water, the first locally produced water in Rwanda packaged in returnable glass bottles.
A Commitment Beyond Business
This move reflects SBL's sustainable business practices and their commitment to responsible community development and empowerment. It is a clear indication that SBL is not just about doing business, but contributing positively to the community and the environment as well. This partnership with Orion Basketball Club is a testament to this commitment, demonstrating that responsible business practices can go hand in hand with environmental sustainability.