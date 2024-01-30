Singapore Football in Search of New Leadership as Coach Takayuki Nishigaya's Contract Ends

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has brought the tenure of Takayuki Nishigaya as the head coach of the Singapore men's national football team to an abrupt end. Nishigaya, who stepped into the role in April 2022, failed to emulate the success of his predecessor, Tatsuma Yoshida, who had guided the team to the semifinals of the AFF Championship in 2020.
Summary of Nishigaya's Tenure
In his stint as head coach, Nishigaya could secure only eight victories out of 21 matches, translating into a win rate of just 38%. Despite achieving three consecutive wins between September and October of the previous year, his overall performance was overshadowed by recent losses. A significant setback was the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of South Korea in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Reasons for Dismissal
FAS cited the team's 'below expectations' performances and results as the reason for terminating Nishigaya's contract. The association expressed the need for a timely change to reinvigorate the team before the forthcoming crucial matches, including the year-end AFF Championship.
Challenges Ahead for FAS
FAS now faces the daunting task of finding a new head coach before the next set of World Cup qualifiers against China on March 21 and 26. The successor will be entrusted with the responsibility of re-energizing the team and preparing them for the important matches ahead. The speculated candidate for the role is Tsutomu Ogura, and the official announcement is expected in due course.