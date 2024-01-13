en English
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:31 pm EST
Shah Rukh Khan and Lionel Messi Summoned by Consumer Commission in Bihar

Renowned Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and celebrated footballer Lionel Messi have been summoned by the district consumer commission in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, over an issue involving an educational institution they represent as brand ambassadors. The commission has ordered them to appear in person on April 12.

A Case of Unauthorised Loans

The case was initiated by Mohammad Shamshad Ahmed, a parent who alleges that the institution issued loans without consent after his two sons, unsatisfied with the course, left the institution. Despite having paid the fees for the duration of their study, Ahmed was asked to repay these loans.

Summoning the Brand Ambassadors

On October 30, 2023, Ahmed filed the case, and during the hearing, a full bench led by Piyush Kamal Dixit issued notices to seven individuals, including Khan, Messi, and the institution’s Managing Director. Lawyers representing Khan and Messi appeared before the commission but did not present the original case documents, prompting the summons for the celebrities to appear in person with the documents at the next hearing.

Implications for Celebrity Endorsements

This case underlines the potential legal implications for celebrities endorsing brands and institutions. As brand ambassadors, Khan and Messi are seen as the face of the institution, leading to their involvement in the legal proceedings. The outcome of this case could set a precedent on the extent of accountability of brand ambassadors for the actions of the brands they endorse.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

